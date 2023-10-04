Cast iron has been used to cook foods for centuries and if properly cared for, can become a family heirloom passed down to children and grandchildren. Properly seasoned cast iron has a naturally non-stick surface that gets better with regular use. Seasoning is an often misunderstood and confusing concept for people, but put simply, oils and fats, when subjected to high heat will polymerize, or join together to form a thin, but strong layer that becomes molecularly bound to the surface of the pan. The more you use your cast iron, the stronger that seasoning becomes, and it’s this seasoning that makes the surface virtually non-stick.