Functional Food

Yes, Cheese Can Be Healthy — Here's Why & How Much You Can Eat

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
October 06, 2024
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN is a Registered Dietician Nutritionist with a bachelor’s degree in nutrition from Texas Christian University and a master’s in nutrition interventions, communication, and behavior change from Tufts University. She lives in Newport Beach, California, and enjoys connecting people to the food they eat and how it influences health and wellbeing.
Plate with a variety of cheeses and fruits
Image by Nadine-Greeff / Stocksy
October 06, 2024

Creamy, delectable, and capable of pairing with savory and sweet meals, cheese is beloved by many. But it's not often associated with being healthy—and the processed cheeses full of preservatives, artificial colors, emulsifiers, and flavor enhancers definitely aren't.

But quality cheese—soft or hard—can be good for you while pleasing your taste buds. Here, we break down the health benefits of cheese and how much you can eat to reap the benefits. 

Redeeming qualities of cheese

Cheese is a dairy food, whether it comes from a cow or goat, and dairy foods do offer an impressive range of nutrients including: 

  • Protein: Cheese is a good source of complete and readily absorbable protein. Most cheeses provide between 10 and 14 grams of protein (a great amount for a snack) per 1.5-ounce serving.
  • Calcium: Cheese can provide a much-needed amount of calcium to the diet. About 40% of adults1 in the U.S. aren't getting the calcium they need from diet alone. While the calcium content of different cheeses varies widely, Parmesan cheese comes out on top by providing 57% of the daily value for the mineral.   
  • Phosphorus: Phosphorus (paired with calcium) is vital to building and maintaining healthy bones2 and teeth, and cheese naturally pairs these two important minerals together.  
  • Healthy fats: All cheeses contain some saturated fats (which isn't a bad thing), and some varieties also provide a decent amount of unsaturated fats3. This (in addition to the protein) makes cheese a satiating and blood-sugar-balancing food. 
  • Some probiotics: Aged cheeses (like some Goudas and cheddars) are fermented and may retain some live beneficial bacteria4 that are good for your gut microbiome. And now some cottage cheeses are being cultured with probiotic bacteria to further target gut health. 

Research-backed benefits of eating cheese

These nutrients seem to have a synergistic effect when consumed together as part of the dairy matrix5

The dairy matrix is the term used to describe the complex interaction of the nutrients and other bioactive compounds found in dairy products. It may explain why the saturated fat in full-fat dairy is found to have a neutral or even beneficial effect on cardiometabolic health6

The dairy matrix of cheese, in particular, can vary greatly as cheeses can be fresh or aged, have different protein and fat concentrations, and differ in sugar and lactose content.

Although most research lumps all cheese—high-quality and processed—into one overarching category, research shows that eating cheese is linked to numerous health benefits. 

The ideal amount of cheese to eat 

Now, these benefits are seen with some cheese consumption not from eating a lot of cheese. 

The sweet spot seems to be about 1-2 ounces of cheese a day. For reference, an ounce is about 1 slice, 1-2 cubes, or ¼ cup shredded cheese. And if you're eating cottage cheese, one serving is equal to ½ cup. 

The healthiest types of cheese 

All (high-quality) cheese can be a part of a healthy diet. The healthiest ones, though, are the varieties that are high in protein, low in sodium, and have moderate amounts of fat and carbs.

Here are our top 9 picks (we take a deep dive into each of these cheeses here). 

  1. Goat cheese
  2. Mozzarella
  3. Ricotta
  4. Parmesan
  5. Cheddar cheese
  6. Swiss
  7. Cottage cheese
  8. Quark

The takeaway

Cheese can 100% be a part of a healthy diet. It contributes nutrients like protein and calcium to your diet, and it's incredibly satisfying (for your stomach and soul). But because it is so tasty, it's easy to overeat.

Remember you don't need a lot to reap the benefits of cheese, and if you think you may be eating too much, measure out what 1-2 ounces looks like on a plate, mixed in your eggs, or sprinkled on a salad. 

More On This Topic

Have Leftover Rice? This Crispy, Crunchy Salad Is The Perfect Way To Use It
Recipes

Have Leftover Rice? This Crispy, Crunchy Salad Is The Perfect Way To Use It

Denai Moore

Trying To Hit 100+ Grams Of Protein? Start Your Morning With These 10-Minute Pancakes
Recipes

Trying To Hit 100+ Grams Of Protein? Start Your Morning With These 10-Minute Pancakes

Valerie Bertinelli

This Grilled Broccoli Recipe Will Change The Way You Think About The Vegetable
Recipes

This Grilled Broccoli Recipe Will Change The Way You Think About The Vegetable

Kayla Butts, MS, RDN, LD

3 Skin-Boosting Breakfast Ideas (Plus, They're Packed With Protein)
Recipes

3 Skin-Boosting Breakfast Ideas (Plus, They're Packed With Protein)

Hannah Frye

Try This Spicy Squat Variation To Target A New Group Of Muscles
Routines

Try This Spicy Squat Variation To Target A New Group Of Muscles

Merrell Readman

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment
Home

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment

Emma Loewe

