The Unexpected Body Part That Could Signal Bone Loss
Aging doesn't happen in isolation. The same biological processes that affect your heart, brain, and metabolism also show up in your bones—and, it turns out, your eyes.
A new study found that AI-analyzed eye scans may help spot people at higher risk for osteoporosis years before a formal diagnosis. The findings suggest that the retina—the thin layer of tissue at the back of your eye—could serve as a window into how your whole body is aging, including your bones.
How the study worked
Researchers created an AI tool called RetiAGE that estimates how quickly your body is aging based on photographs of your retina. The tool looks at features in the eye and calculates the likelihood that someone is biologically older than 65, essentially giving your eye a "biological age."
The team looked at data from two large groups. The first included 1,965 older adults in Singapore who had both eye scans and bone density tests. The second came from the UK Biobank, a prospective cohort of 43,938 participants without osteoporosis at baseline.
Older-looking eyes linked to weaker bones
In the Singapore group, people whose retinas appeared older than their actual age had lower bone mineral density and weaker bones overall, particularly in the hip area. They also had higher scores on fracture risk assessments.
In the UK Biobank analysis, for every unit increase in retinal age, people had a 12% higher chance of developing osteoporosis over time—even after accounting for factors like actual age, weight, smoking, exercise habits, menopause status, and chronic health conditions. This held true for both women and men.
Why this matters for catching bone loss early
Osteoporosis often goes undetected.
The gold-standard test for measuring bone density (called a DEXA scan) is expensive and usually only offered to people already considered high risk. That means many people don't find out they have weak bones until after they've already broken one.
Eye scans, on the other hand, are quick, painless, and increasingly common.
Pairing them with AI could eventually allow doctors to flag people who might benefit from bone testing during a routine eye exam—catching problems earlier, before a fracture happens.
What this tells us about aging
The retina shares blood vessels and nerve tissue with the brain and heart, which is why researchers have long seen it as a potential marker of overall health. This study adds bone health to that picture.
The connection likely comes down to shared aging processes: inflammation, cell damage, blood vessel changes, and lifestyle factors like smoking and inactivity all affect your eyes, bones, heart, and brain at the same time. When aging speeds up in one part of your body, it often shows up in others too.
Simple ways to support your bones and eyes
The habits that protect your bones also support your eyes, heart, and brain. Here's where to focus:
- Do strength training: Weight-bearing and resistance exercises are some of the best ways to keep bones strong as you age. Aim for at least two sessions per week.
- Keep blood sugar and blood pressure in check: Both affect your blood vessels, which influence your eyes and bone circulation. Managing these supports multiple systems at once.
- Don't smoke: Smoking speeds up aging across the board, including in your eyes and bones.
- Get enough vitamin D: Vitamin D helps your body absorb calcium, which is essential for bone health. Safe sun exposure and supplements (if needed) can help you maintain healthy levels.
- Eat enough protein: Protein provides the building blocks your bones need. Most people do best spreading protein intake across meals throughout the day.
- Stay on top of bone screenings: If you're in perimenopause, menopause, or have other risk factors, talk to your doctor about when to get a bone density test.
The takeaway
Your eyes may reveal more about your health than you realize. While eye scans aren't yet a standard way to screen for osteoporosis, this research highlights a bigger point: aging happens throughout your whole body, and the habits that support one part tend to benefit everything else too.