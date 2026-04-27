A Single HIIT Workout May Boost Bone Formation In Premenopausal Women
We often think of bone health or bone health concerns as this far away issue. But bone is constantly changing, and the foundation for long-term strength is being shaped much earlier than most people realize.
For women, timing matters because bone density typically peaks in early adulthood and begins to gradually decline with age. This loss accelerates after menopause with the loss of estrogen (which is very protective of bone health). That's why researchers are paying closer attention to how bone healthy habits (like exercise) supports bone remodeling in real time, before that decline speeds up.
A new study1 adds to that conversation, suggesting that a single session of high-intensity interval training (HIIT) may temporarily activate signals linked to bone formation in premenopausal women. Here's what you need to know.
About the study
Researchers wanted to understand whether HITT could influence bone health in premenopausal women. Most studies look at postmenopausal women, when bone loss is already underway. This study took a different approach and investigated whether exercise could support bone formation before that critical window closes.
To test this, they conducted a randomized trial in premenopausal women. Participants completed a single 40-minute HIIT workout, and researchers measured the acute effects on bone biomarkers. They also tracked outcomes over 16 weeks of consistent training. The key marker they measured was P1NP (a protein that indicates new bone is being formed).
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A single HIIT session increased bone formation markers
After just one 40-minute HIIT workout, participants showed increases in P1NP levels. Researchers believe this boost was driven by muscle-released signaling molecules, particularly IL-6.
IL-6 is an cytokine that muscles release during exercise. While it's often associated with inflammation, in the context of exercise it appears to play a beneficial role in signaling bone-building activity.
So, this finding suggests that even a single high-intensity session can trigger the body's bone formation processes.
16 weeks of HIIT helped maintain bone density
The longer-term data told a similar story. After 16 weeks, women in the HIIT group maintained their bone mineral density. The control group, however, experienced declines in tibial bone density over the same period.
This suggests that consistent high-intensity exercise may help preserve bone strength during a window when many women don't realize they're at risk for loss.
Getting the most out of your workout routine
If you're looking to support bone health through exercise, here's what the research points to:
- Aim for 2-3 HIIT sessions per week: Consistency appears to be key for maintaining bone density over time.
- Include impact movements: Jumping, running, and other weight-bearing exercises stimulate bone remodeling.
- Pair with : Resistance exercise complements HIIT by loading bones in different ways.
- Consider creatine supplementation: Creatine supports muscle function, which in turn supports the mechanical loading that bones need to stay strong. Check out our expert-curated guide of the best creatine supplements for women here.
The takeaway
HIIT workouts may help support bone health in premenopausal women, both in the short- and long-term. Many fitness studios offer group HIIT classes, or check out these online workout programs you can do at home.