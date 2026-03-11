Vitamin D is found primarily in fish and fortified milks and cereals, so it's often difficult for people to consume the recommended daily amount through diet alone, says Masternak. To increase your intake, look for a supplement containing vitamin D3, which has been found to increase serum levels of 25(OH)D (the byproduct of a process in the liver that activates the vitamin) to a greater extent than vitamin D2, according to the NIH4 .