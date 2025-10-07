Wait, How Much Protein Do You Need To Support Your Bones?
Getting enough protein through the diet is vital for maintaining and building lean mass. That not only includes muscle (which is what most of us likely associated with protein) but also bone. Not having enough protein in the diet is a known risk factor for osteoporosis, which often leads to falls and a loss of independence as you get older.
For years scientists have speculated that current protein recommendations are likely too low to support optimal bone health, but there has been no clear guidance on what protein recommendations should be. But recent research published in Scientific Reports provides a bit more clarity.
Eating more protein is linked to higher bone mineral density
The goal of this study was to enhance the understanding of protein's impact on bone mineral density.
Bone mineral density1 refers to the amount of calcium, magnesium, and other minerals in a specific area of bone. It’s often used to predict the likelihood of osteoporosis or a bone break. A higher bone mineral density is protective and a lower bone mineral density is a sign of weaker boners.
Researchers analyzed protein intake and bone mineral density (from X-ray scans) from 16,775 U.S. adults of various ages.
Overall they found that:
- Eating more protein was linked to a slightly higher bone mineral density
- This positive link was especially strong for women
For women, they found that the benefits of protein for bone mineral density leveled off at about 61 grams a day. Whereas, for non-Hispanic whites benefits seemed to level off about 135 grams a day.
So does this mean that 61 grams of protein should be the daily goal for women? Not at all.
Protein, bones & overall health
While many women can survive on eating 61 grams of protein a day (and it’s good to know that it still supports bone health), it’s not enough to support optimal health.
Many experts agree that women should get a minimum of 100 grams of protein a day (and many benefit from eating up to 1 gram of protein per pound of bodyweight).
Yes, the amino acids2 from this protein help build bone structure, but they also support muscle protein synthesis, hormone production, immune function, gut health, and energy production.
This study showcases that a certain amount of protein is needed to make sure our bones are in good shape, but it’s not surprising that there is some limit to its impact.
After all, protein is just one lifestyle component that contributes to bone density.
How to improve bone density
Here are 4 lifestyle habits that can improve your bone density and protect your mobility for each passing year.
- Aim to get 30+ grams of protein per meal: If you’re looking to up your protein intake, aiming for 30+ grams per meal is a great place to start. We gathered a 3-day high-protein meal plan here. Research also shows3 that whey protein supplements, especially ones that are high in leucine, are beneficial in improving bone mineral density. Check out our list of expert-vetted whey protein recommendations.
- Strength train 2 days a week: Besides protein, adequate strength training is one of the most effective ways to improve bone strength—particularly for postmenopausal women. It’s recommended to train all major muscle groups (including pushing, pulling, or lifting heavy things) twice a week. Not sure where to start? Here’s our 4-week, at-home strength training guide.
- Consider a creatine supplement: Creatine supplements are an effective way to build muscle, and some research even suggests that it can improve bone mineral density when paired with strength training. There are hundreds (thousands maybe?) of creatine supplements out there, but these are the best 5.
- Don’t forget about vitamin D: Low levels of vitamin D increase your risk of bone fractures. About 41% of U.S. adults4 are low in vitamin D. Taking a daily supplement (like this) is an easy and effective way to raise your levels and protect your bones.
The takeaway
Eating enough protein is one of many ways to improve your bone mineral density and help lower your risk of falls and osteoporosis down the road. But it’s likely best paired with other lifestyle habits (like strength training) to have the most meaningful impact on your health.
