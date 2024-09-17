Advertisement
Body Recomposition Is More Important Than Weight Loss—Here’s Why Experts Say So
For too long, weight loss has dominated the health conversation, often at the expense of true well-being. We've been bombarded with the misguided notion that shedding pounds is the ultimate—and sometimes only—measure of good health.
The pressure to slim down has been relentless, driven by celebrity endorsements, flawed medical advice, and the food industry pushing fat-free snacks. This narrative, especially targeted at women, promoted the dangerous belief that "less is more," no matter the cost to overall health.
But times are changing. Society and medical research are finally waking up to the fact that weight loss alone isn’t the answer to a long, healthy life. Instead, the focus is shifting to body recomposition—building muscle, improving strength, and fostering a healthier relationship with our bodies.
Below, we’ll dive into why experts believe this approach is not only more effective but also why it could be a game-changer for mental health as well.
Meet the experts
Alyssa Olenick, Ph.D.
Exercise physiologist, certified sports nutritionist, physical trainer, & founder of Doc Lyss Fitness
Marcel Dinkins, CSCS
Peloton Tread training and keynote speaker
JJ Virgin, CNS
Celebrity nutritionist, personal trainer, New York Times bestselling author, founder, and host of the Well Beyond 40 podcast.
Bill Campbell, Ph.D.
Exercise and nutrition scientist and director of the Performance and Physique Enhancement Laboratory at the University of South Florida.
Chloe Carmichael, Ph.D.
Licensed psychologist and author of Nervous Energy
What does body recomposition mean?
First, let’s clarify what this term means. “Think of your body composition as painting a clear picture and better understanding of the number you see on a traditional scale. It takes into account not only your body fat but also your lean muscle mass and even your bone mass and water composition,” explains Peloton Tread instructor and keynote speaker Marcel Dinkins.
This approach leaves room for nuance—it acknowledges the inevitable fluctuations in scale numbers and changes in your body's appearance from day to day. It doesn’t reduce your health progress to a single number. Just as BMI has become outdated and recognized as an overly simplistic and unreliable measure of health, so has the obsession with weight loss at any cost.
The growing coverage and enthusiasm for women’s sports have contributed to this pro-muscle movement. “Muscle has become cool for women to pursue, and fitness has become more accessible as well, with women feeling more represented in strength and lifting spaces,” notes exercise physiologist Alyssa Olenick, Ph.D.
Summary
How it compares to the goal of weight loss
As you can imagine, this approach is quite different—and, we believe, much better. Instead of focusing on eating as little as possible and burning as many calories as you can, the emphasis shifts to redistribution. While losing fat may be a goal for many, the focus is now on maintaining and gaining muscle mass by building an exercise routine you love and finding a nutrition plan that works for you.
On an episode of the mindbodygreen podcast, exercise physiologist Bill Campbell, Ph.D., critiqued the quick-fix weight loss strategies of the past: “When they lose lean tissue muscle mass, they are setting themselves up for post-diet failure. And that manifests in a very unfortunate outcome. Which is, in a very short period of time, people will gain back more body fat than what they had before they started their diet.”
Olenick explains that healthy levels of total body fat have undeniable benefits for overall health—such as a reduced risk of cardiovascular1 and metabolic disease2, as well as some forms of cancer3.
With body recomposition as the goal, preserving and building lean muscle mass becomes a priority. This focus not only benefits short-term fitness goals but also supports lifelong mobility.
“I would argue right now that we should all be trying to put on as much skeletal muscle as we possibly can. It's like, we want to stuff as much money into a retirement account if it had a really good interest rate as we possibly can because then we'll have more later to use,” said certified holistic nutritionist and personal trainer JJ Virgin, CNS, on the mindbodygreen podcast.
As we know from current research, muscle mass is linked with longevity4. Not only that but the more muscle you have, the more mobile you can be as you age and the more mass you have to protect your bones from fractures and breaks. The idea that “old” means “fragile” is changing today, too—much because of this pro-muscle movement.
Summary
Question: How do you measure body fat?
To get the most accurate measure of body fat percentage, you'll want to get a DEXA scan5, which uses low-dose X-rays to measure the strength and thickness of bones and evaluate body composition, or something similar, like an InBody scan which uses bioelectrical impedance analysis to measure body composition by sending mild electrical currents through the body and measuring the resistance they encounter in different tissues and fluids.
You can often find these at sports medicine clinics, fitness centers, or some doctor's offices.
If you don't have access to one of those, you can do an at-home evaluation. Here are the instructions.
Remember: Your body still needs fat to function
It’s important to remember that less body fat isn’t always better, and there isn’t one perfect body fat percentage for everyone.
“The problem with focusing only on body fat percentage without considering muscle mass is that two people with the same body fat percentage can have very different amounts of fat and muscle,” explains Olenick.
“I’ve often seen women upset because their body fat percentage is in the upper 20s to low 30s, but that’s because they’re very thin and have little muscle, not because they have ‘too much fat.’ We need to consider both factors,” she says, emphasizing the complexity of body composition.
What’s considered a healthy body fat percentage varies from person to person and between men and women. “Women need more essential body fat than men to maintain normal hormonal function,” Olenick notes.
For instance, if a woman’s body fat drops too low or she isn’t eating enough, it can disrupt her hormones, affecting both reproductive health and overall well-being.
The idea that less is always better is outdated. To focus on body composition, many people need to shift away from the old weight loss mentality—and this is a key reason why.
Summary
How do you go about changing your body composition?
Now that we understand what body recomposition is, how it differs from traditional weight loss goals, and why less body fat isn’t always better, it’s time to dive into the practical side of things—how to make building muscle a priority in your routine.
Below, you'll find actionable tips for gaining muscle, losing excess fat, and staying mindful throughout the process.
- Get enough protein: To build muscle, you need to consume sufficient protein. The RDA (0.36 grams per pound of body weight per day) is the minimum required to avoid nitrogen imbalance. However, for optimal health and body recomposition, most people should aim for .54 to 1 gram of protein per pound of body weight.
- Take supplements when needed: You don’t need a mountain of supplements to build muscle, but reliable options like protein powder and creatine can support your energy, enhance muscle gains, and aid in recovery.
- Keep calories in mind: If your goal is to lose fat and gain muscle, you can’t do it on an 800-calorie diet. While a slight caloric deficit may help some, most women should consume at least 1,600 calories daily and men around 2,000 calories, especially when exercising. But it's always best to talk with a credentialed professional to determine what your needs are.
- Weight training: Strength training and lifting weights are proven ways to build muscle, but Dinkins emphasizes the importance of a progressive approach. When you can easily complete 8-10 reps of an exercise, like bicep curls or squats, it’s time to increase the weight. Try mixing in some of these exercises to your routine.
- Cardio: While you don’t need to run every day or do endless sprints, Candow recommends including cardio in your routine for body recomposition and overall health. “I want people to have cardiometabolic health,” he says. “Everyone should have some form of base cardio, whether it’s steps per day or another cardiovascular activity.” Here's how to add cardio into your weight training routine.
- Mobility & stretching: If you only lift weights and do cardio, you’re missing a crucial part of fitness—stretching. Whether through mobility exercises, yoga, or Pilates, stretching is essential. Without it, your body will struggle to recover from workouts. Plus, it helps you work on those small muscles and balance skills important for daily life that weight lifting alone might not address. Try these stretches to open tight hips.
- Know there’s no perfect approach: Psychologist Chloe Carmichael, Ph.D., explains that people can reach their goals in different ways. Some thrive with a “promotion focus,” where they add positive habits—like more gym time and protein—to naturally reduce sedentary behavior and simple carbs, thinking of it as an addition rather than subtraction. Others do better with a “prevention focus,” where they prefer to cut things out of their routine. Figure out which method suits you best, and be open to switching it up if it’s not working.
- Ease into your routine: Start small—one push-up, one lap around the track, one day in the gym. If you want lasting changes in body composition, slow and steady wins the race. Jumping in too quickly can harm your motivation or even lead to injury.
- Don’t obsess over the numbers: Testing your body fat percentage a week after changing your exercise and nutrition plan won’t show much—and that’s okay. Give yourself time and evaluate your progress every three or four months instead, so you can clearly see how far you’ve come.
By shifting our focus from weight loss to body recomposition, we're zeroing in on what truly counts for a long, healthy life. While we can't erase the effects of the weight loss culture that once dominated, we can pave a better path forward—one that encourages people to build muscle, feel stronger, and create lasting changes that go far beyond the numbers on a scale.
The takeaway
Focusing on body recomposition instead of weight loss means prioritizing muscle gain and overall health, rather than chasing a lower number on the scale. This approach promotes sustainable changes, encouraging strength, balance, and long-term well-being. Not to mention, it sets a new precedent for young girls and women everywhere: The goal shouldn’t always be to lose weight or shrink your waist to nothing—the goal should be to build strength, both in your body and your mind. Let strength inspire you, and muscle empower you.
5 Sources
- https://www.nature.com/articles/s41366-023-01339-9
- https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0002916522032890
- https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0026049522002049
- https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-019-38893-0
- https://www.cdc.gov/radiation-health/data-research/facts-stats/dexa-scan.html
Watch Next
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
What Is Meditation?
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins
Box Breathing
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
What Breathwork Can Address
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
Nutrition | Rich Roll
What to Eat Before a Workout
Nutrition | Rich Roll
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Nutrition | Sahara Rose
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
Love Languages
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
What Is Meditation?
Box Breathing
What Breathwork Can Address
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
What to Eat Before a Workout
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love Languages
Advertisement
How Gut Health Could Impact Your Parkinson's Risk, Study Reveals
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
How Gut Health Could Impact Your Parkinson's Risk, Study Reveals
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
How Gut Health Could Impact Your Parkinson's Risk, Study Reveals
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
How Gut Health Could Impact Your Parkinson's Risk, Study Reveals
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.