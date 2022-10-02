 Skip to content

This Supplement Works Like "Internal Sunglasses" To Protect Eyes From Blue Light

This Supplement Works Like "Internal Sunglasses" To Protect Eyes From Blue Light

Morgan Chamberlain
Morgan Chamberlain
mbg Supplement Editor
Morgan Chamberlain is a supplement editor at mindbodygreen. She graduated from Syracuse University with a Bachelor of Science degree in magazine journalism and a minor in nutrition.
older woman basking in the sun

Image by Alba Vitta / Stocksy

October 2, 2022
October 2, 2022 — 10:30 AM

Blue light glasses have become pretty popular over the last few years. With Americans spending an increasing amount of time staring at screens, it’s no wonder people are looking for ways to combat screen fatigue and eye strain. 

From red-hued blue light blockers to innovative blue-light-filtering contact lenses, it seems there’s a vision tool for everyone these days. But what if I told you the best form of photoprotection isn’t external, but rather internal?

Filtering blue light with key eye nutrients.

Adopting science-backed nutrition strategies is one of the best ways to protect your eyes from blue light; and no eye nutrients are better suited for the job than macular carotenoid duo lutein and zeaxanthin.* 

These incredible carotenoids work from the inside out to help filter blue light and deliver photoprotection.* Lutein and zeaxanthin protect the eye from blue light so effectively, in fact, that they’re often referred to as “internal sunglasses.”*

"Blue light glasses are minimally protective; the best protection is to consume lutein and zeaxanthin,"* optometrist Jeff Anshel, O.D., FAAO previously shared with mbg. 

What’s more, these powerful carotenoids have intrinsic antioxidant capabilities that help them combat oxidative stress caused by blue light to protect and maintain the structural integrity and function of the central retina, aka the macula.* 

How eye health+ helps protect eyes from blue light.

Our bodies can’t make lutein and zeaxanthin on their own, so we need to make sure we’re consuming adequate amounts of the beneficial carotenoids from our diet (i.e., food and supplementation). 

eye health+

eye health+

Visual performance support for the digital age*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(17)
eye health+

While lutein and zeaxanthin are found in quite a few plants (think leafy greens, orange peppers, avocados, and green peas), as a nation, we’re seriously underconsuming them. As our world becomes more digitized by the day, we need to ensure that we’re getting enough of these beneficial macular pigments to bolster photoprotection and enhance vision longevity.*

An easy way to get efficacious doses of lutein and zeaxanthin every day? A premium, plant-powered vision support supplement, like mbg’s eye health+.*

Daily supplementation with lutein and zeaxanthin has been shown to increase macular pigment optical density (MPOD)—i.e., a measure of lutein and zeaxanthin levels in the eye.* According to mbg’s vice president of scientific affairs, Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN, MPOD is not only a measure of nutritional status and regular carotenoid intake, but also proof of the light-filtering power of these macular pigments.*

With their incredible blue light filtering abilities and antioxidant actions, you better believe that lutein and zeaxanthin are the heroes of eye health+.* 

In addition to clinically researched, full-potency doses of lutein and zeaxanthin from marigold flower, this comprehensive, plant-powered formula features botanicals like carotenoid astaxanthin, Patagonian maqui berry, and saffron flower extract to promote visual performance, combat oxidative stress, support eye strain and screen fatigue recovery, and more.* 

The takeaway.

If you’re looking for a pair of “internal sunglasses,” mbg’s eye health+ can help give your eyes the targeted daily care and photoprotection they deserve.* 

With efficacious doses of lutein and zeaxanthin to (help filter blue light and fight oxidative stress), plus astaxanthin, maqui berry, and saffron for comprehensive vision performance support, this vegan formula is the perfect product to add to your eye longevity toolkit.*

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
eye health+
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(17)
eye health+

eye health+

Visual performance support for the digital age*

eye health+

eye health+

Visual performance support for the digital age*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(17)
eye health+
Morgan Chamberlain
Morgan Chamberlain mbg Supplement Editor
Morgan Chamberlain is a supplement editor at mindbodygreen. She graduated from Syracuse University with a Bachelor of Science degree in magazine journalism and a minor in nutrition....

eye health+

Visual performance support for the digital age*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
eye health+

