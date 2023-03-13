Looking for a supplement that works with your body's natural relaxation response to preserve that subtle wave of sleep? Sleep support+ is a nonhormonal formula that's designed to be gentle yet effective. It's made from a thoughtful combination of ingredients, starting with magnesium bisglycinate—an essential mineral involved in the production of neurotransmitters that promote relaxation and quiet nerve activity.* It also includes jujube—a functional fruit that integrative medicine physician Robert Rountree, M.D., calls "the best thing going for enhancing the quality of sleep."* "One thing I particularly like about [jujube] is that it is also a food that is very gentle and doesn't knock people out or cause hangovers the morning after taking it," Rountree previously told mindbodygreen. The sleep supplement is capped off with PharmaGABA®, a clinically researched neurotransmitter that helps our brains slip into rest-and-relaxation mode.*

Here's how taking sleep support+ one to two hours before bed is helping enhance people's natural relaxation response so they can fall asleep quickly but comfortably:*