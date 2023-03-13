The Gentle But Effective Sleep Aid Reviewers Say Is "Like A Lullaby"
While getting to sleep quickly is ideal, the best nights of sleep happen gradually. They start with a yawn, transition into a quieter mind and heavier body, and end when you drift into dreamland. But many sleep aids cut this relaxation process short in favor of a sudden, jarring exhaustion. Not to mention, hormonal supplements like melatonin can lead to nightmares once you fall asleep and grogginess once you wake up.
Advertisement
Looking for a supplement that works with your body's natural relaxation response to preserve that subtle wave of sleep? Sleep support+ is a nonhormonal formula that's designed to be gentle yet effective. It's made from a thoughtful combination of ingredients, starting with magnesium bisglycinate—an essential mineral involved in the production of neurotransmitters that promote relaxation and quiet nerve activity.* It also includes jujube—a functional fruit that integrative medicine physician Robert Rountree, M.D., calls "the best thing going for enhancing the quality of sleep."* "One thing I particularly like about [jujube] is that it is also a food that is very gentle and doesn't knock people out or cause hangovers the morning after taking it," Rountree previously told mindbodygreen. The sleep supplement is capped off with PharmaGABA®, a clinically researched neurotransmitter that helps our brains slip into rest-and-relaxation mode.*
Here's how taking sleep support+ one to two hours before bed is helping enhance people's natural relaxation response so they can fall asleep quickly but comfortably:*
1. A gentle lullaby that teases you closer to sleep.
"I'd take them at 8:00 pm, do my nightly routine, lay down and watch an episode or two with the wife, and then start to feel the gentle tug upon my eyelids. Not the chemically induced '[you're going to go] to sleep now,' but a gentle lullaby that teases you closer to sleep."*
—Joshua P.
Advertisement
2. Gentle sleep support.
"After reading how bad many over-the-counter sleep aids were for your brain, I did some research and found this brand. While it doesn't 'knock you out,' it does help in a more gentle way. I'm glad I found it and would recommend it to a friend."*
—Rev L.
3. Sweet relief!
"So many [sleep supplements] have melatonin which I cannot take.... The best sleep support I have tried. Just sweet sleep, with no morning grogginess."*
—Carol D.
Advertisement
4. This really worked!
"It made me sleepy exactly as the recommended dosage says. Within 90 minutes of taking it, I was dozing off. I slept all night and did not feel groggy the next day."*
—Marisa K.
5. No nightmares...just gentle sleep.
"I have used a lot of different sleep support supplements, but this product is superior. No nightmares...just gentle sleep."*
—Patricia C.
Advertisement
The takeaway.
By working with your natural sleep architecture, sleep support+ can help you fall asleep pleasantly and gradually and wake up ready to go.* Learn more about the product here.
Emma Loewe is the Sustainability and Health Director at mindbodygreen and the author of Return to Nature: The New Science of How Natural Landscapes Restore Us. She is also the co-author of The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide To Ancient Self Care, which she wrote alongside Lindsay Kellner.
Emma received her B.A. in Environmental Science & Policy with a specialty in environmental communications from Duke University. In addition to penning over 1,000 mbg articles on topics from the water crisis in California to the rise of urban beekeeping, her work has appeared on Grist, Bloomberg News, Bustle, and Forbes. She's spoken about the intersection of self-care and sustainability on podcasts and live events alongside environmental thought leaders like Marci Zaroff, Gay Browne, and Summer Rayne Oakes.