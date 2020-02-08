Managing the health of your gut microbiome can influence everything from your weight to your mood. While choosing the right probiotics and eating gut-friendly foods are effective ways to support your gut, recent research published in Human Microbiome shows there might also be psychological factors that influence bacterial diversity.

After digging into the science of the gut-brain connection, lead researcher Katerina Johnson, DPhil from Oxford University’s Department of Experimental Psychology, found your personality might actually be affecting your gut health.

“There has been growing research linking the gut microbiome to the brain and behavior,” Johnson said in a news release, but most research has been conducted in animals, and the human studies were more focused on the gut’s influence in neuropsychiatric disorders, like seizures, ADHD, depression, and more.

“In contrast, my key interest was to look in the general population to see how variation in the types of bacteria living in the gut may be related to personality,” she said.