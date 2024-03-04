Advertisement
This Nootropic Supplement Nourishes My Brain Today, Tomorrow & Every Day After
I love to challenge my brain. I'm down for any cognitive activity—from "brain teaser" puzzles and reading to learning new hobbies and skills, if it gets my brain working, I'm in.
But life can get busy. While juggling a demanding schedule, I can let healthy lifestyle practices slip (like falling behind on meaningful sleep or missing a much-needed workout).
Even in my 20s, I see signs that my brain could use some extra love. Namely, the occasional brain fogginess, struggling with stress management, and lacking sustained mental energy and focus throughout the day.
Since I like to put my brain to work every day, I'm sure it's no surprise to hear I'm game for any cognitive advantage support I can get. Enter mindbodygreen's brain guard+, a convenient and proactive way to support my cognition and brain health daily—especially when life gets busy.*
Why brain guard+ is a powerhouse nootropic
As a nutrition research scientist here at mindbodygreen, I can personally attest to the grueling research and critique process that goes into curating ingredients to create each innovative, top-notch product.
After vetting and diving into the science on potential bioactives, we said "nope" to a bunch of contenders to ultimately land on a dynamic trio of premium ingredients for our brain guard+ formula. These winners include brain nutrient citicoline, novel botanical kanna, and longevity polyphenol resveratrol.
The result? A robust, intentionally designed powerhouse nootropic trifecta for cognitive health and function fit for young and older individuals—all at clinically backed doses.*
My go-to brainpower in a bottle
I could go on for days about how much I love this nootropic supplement, but for me, the most palpable benefits are enhanced mental clarity and mood-balancing effects.*
Hero neuronutrient citicoline supports healthy levels of important neurotransmitters, namely dopamine, norepinephrine, and acetylcholine.* These neurotransmitters are known to support mental processes such as clarity and focus.
Citicoline has also been shown via research to support attention, processing speed1, and mental energy by increasing ATP in the brain (i.e., supporting brain energy reserves).*
Complementing citicoline, antioxidant phytonutrient resveratrol has vasoactive properties and is clinically shown to support blood flow to the brain and cerebrovascular health2.* Enhanced cerebral blood flow means optimized delivery of oxygen and nutrients to my brain, supporting a clear head and overall cognitive function. (Yes, please.)
The clarity and mental energy that brain guard+ delivers help me combat pesky mental fogginess that crops up on occasion and stay on top of my productivity and task performance.*
Along with the impressive multidimensional cognitive performance support, I've noticed that my mood balance has never been better.
These positive mood support benefits are thanks to kanna, a fascinating nootropic botanical sourced from South Africa. Kanna delivers synergistic dual action 3on the central nervous system, supporting cognitive function (including cognitive flexibility and executive function4) and emotional processes in the brain.*
I find myself noticeably more relaxed and levelheaded throughout the day, yet I still feel mentally sharp. I'll take some Zen with my mental clarity any day.
It delivers comprehensive longevity support
As if the experiential benefits of brain guard+ weren't compelling enough, this nootropic delivers long-term proactive cognitive health support benefits.* Even though I'm young now, I want to set my brain up for success for decades to come—so why not start in my 20s?
Citicoline is an important building block for not only neurotransmitters but also phospholipids, and both are vital to brain health. Beyond citicoline's impressive actions that support integral compounds found in the brain, it's also clinically shown to benefit verbal learning1 and multidimensional aspects of memory5.*
Resveratrol delivers neuroprotective actions as well, thanks to its powerful antioxidant properties. With complementary action on the cellular and systemic levels, resveratrol fights oxidative stress and promotes cellular resilience, while also providing overall cognitive performance2 support.* That's why I love having this longevity and vitality phytonutrient in my wellness tool kit.
This advanced nootropic supplement has become an integral part of my daily endeavors to support a healthy brain span. Alongside the essential practices of improving my sleep hygiene, consuming a nutrient-rich and balanced diet, and getting consistent exercise and movement, brain guard+ provides the daily brain power and lifelong neuroprotective support that helps round out my brain health rituals.*
The takeaway
I expect great things from my brain on a daily basis (and hopefully, for years to come), so why wouldn't I proactively give it the nourishment and care it deserves? What's more, I'm giving myself literal peace of mind that I'm taking care of my cognitive health.
If you're like me and want to support your cognitive vitality daily and for the long haul, I highly recommend brain guard+ (because it's never too early to protect and nourish your brain).*
