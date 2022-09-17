45 Cute & Interesting Things To Do As A Couple To Deepen Your Bond

Whether you've been together for two months or 20 years, coming up with date ideas and ways to nurture your connection can feel a little tricky. Let's be real: There are only so many times that dinner and a movie can hit the spot.

"We are a species that loves variety when it comes to romance," couples' counselor Deborah Fox, LCSW, wrote previously for mbg. "When it comes to planning a date night, what's most important is to do something different. We need routine to feel secure, and we need novelty to make us feel alive."

So, here, we've gathered a long list of bonding activities you can use to improve your relationship and a bunch of fun date ideas.