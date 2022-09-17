45 Cute & Interesting Things To Do As A Couple To Deepen Your Bond

It's all too easy for intimacy to fall by the wayside after a while together. Make sure that you make time not just for sex but for those small kisses, touches, and hugs that help to bring you together. Couples who stay connected in these ways might have an easier time bridging other kinds of distances when they come up. "These activities help rediscover closeness as a couple and give new meaning to your relationship," says Moore, adding, "Do not think [too] much [about] if your body has changed or aged. You can explore each other through intimate physical connections. Even scheduling sex can do wonders in bringing you and your partner closer."