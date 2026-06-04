The 8 Foods You'll Find in Nearly Every Mediterranean Kitchen
Craving a taste of the Mediterranean? It is possible to replicate in your own home. This June, we’re sharing recipes, shopping tips, and the science behind what is considered the healthiest dietary pattern to follow. That way, everyone can enjoy a Mediterranean summer.
The Mediterranean diet is often lauded as the world’s healthiest eating pattern. Research has continually linked it to improved heart health1 (think lower cholesterol, blood pressure, and reduced risk of heart disease), a reduced risk of diabetes2, lower levels of inflammation, and slowed cognitive aging.
What makes it so healthy? Well, it’s rich in vegetables, fruits, whole grains, nutritious proteins, nuts, and seeds. And it includes few highly processed foods. The specifics of this dietary pattern can vary greatly. After all, a total of 22 countries border the Mediterranean Sea. But there are a few staple ingredients that are especially prominent of the region.
Olive oil
Olive oil, specifically extra-virgin olive oil, is a core component of the Mediterranean diet and serves as its primary source of fat.
Unlike refined oils, extra-virgin olive oil is minimally processed, allowing it to retain higher levels of beneficial plant compounds called polyphenols. These compounds have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties and are thought to contribute to many of the diet's well-documented health benefits.
Olive oil is also a rich source of oleic acid (a specific type of monounsaturated fat), which has been linked to healthy cholesterol levels and cardiovascular health.
While it’s used generously in the Mediterranean (think everything from cooking to drizzling on salads), research shows that consuming at least 1.5 tablespoons3 of olive oil a day is beneficial for heart health.
Tomatoes
When I think of the Mediterranean diet, an image of a plate of sliced tomatoes with olive oil and salt pops into my head (is there anything better?). They’re enjoyed fresh, roasted, stewed, or blended into sauces. The options are endless.
Tomatoes are a source of vitamin C, potassium, and lycopene, a powerful antioxidant that has been studied for its role in supporting heart and metabolic health. Interestingly, lycopene becomes more bioavailable when tomatoes are cooked and consumed with fat (making the olive oil pairing especially health-promoting).
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Chickpeas
Beans and legumes are one of the most important fiber and protein sources in the Mediterranean diet—chickpeas are among the most widely consumed. A ½ cup serving of chickpeas provides about 7 grams of fiber and 7 grams of protein.
Chickpeas are also rich in nutrients such as folate, iron, and magnesium. Research has linked regular legume consumption to improved cardiometabolic health.
Sardines
While Mediterranean diets can vary by region, seafood is generally consumed more4 often than red meat. Sardines are a standout example because they deliver an impressive amount of nutrition in a small package.
These tiny fish are rich in protein, omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin D, and calcium. The EPA and DHA omega-3 fats found in sardines are crucial for supporting heart, brain, and metabolic health.
Because sardines are lower on the food chain than larger fish like tuna, they also tend to accumulate less mercury. Traditionally enjoyed with lemon, olive oil, vegetables, and whole grains, sardines exemplify the nutrient-dense simplicity that defines Mediterranean eating.
Spinach
Leafy greens like spinach are among the most frequently consumed vegetables in a Mediterranean diet. They're packed with vitamins, minerals, fiber, and phytonutrients.
Spinach, in particular, provides folate, magnesium, vitamin K, and plant compounds that help support overall health. It's also one of the easiest vegetables to eat regularly since it can be enjoyed raw in salads, sautéed with olive oil and garlic, folded into egg dishes, blended into smoothies, or stirred into soups and stews.
Walnuts
Nuts are eaten regularly throughout Mediterranean countries, often as snacks or additions to meals. Walnuts are the only tree nuts that provide a significant amount of plant-based omega-3 fatty acids (ALA fatty acids).
Walnuts contain fiber, minerals, and polyphenols that support overall health. Research suggests that regular walnut consumption may help support healthy cholesterol levels and cognitive function—two areas closely tied to healthy aging.
A handful of walnuts can easily be added to yogurt, oatmeal, salads, or roasted vegetables for extra texture, flavor, and nutrition.
Citrus
Oranges, lemons, grapefruits, and other citrus varieties thrive in Mediterranean climates and appear in everything from desserts to seafood dishes.
While citrus fruits are well known for their vitamin C content, they're also rich in fiber and unique plant compounds called flavonoids. Research suggests these compounds may help support cardiovascular and metabolic health through their antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.
Fresh citrus also adds brightness and acidity to dishes, helping enhance flavor without relying on excess salt or heavily processed sauces.
A squeeze of lemon over fish, vegetables, legumes, or grain dishes is one of the simplest ways to bring a Mediterranean-inspired touch to a meal.
Honey
Although the Mediterranean diet is not centered around sweets, honey has been used throughout the region for centuries as a natural sweetener. Traditionally, it's drizzled over yogurt, paired with nuts and fruit, or used in small amounts in baked goods and desserts.
Honey is still sugar, so it’s best enjoyed in moderation. But this natural sweetener deserves a spot in your pantry (pure honey literally never goes bad).
The takeaway
These are just a couple of the key foods that are most prevalent in a traditional Mediterranean diet. However, the beauty of this eating pattern is that the broad principles (i.e., eating more produce, legumes, and quality protein) can apply to any type of cuisine—so feel free to make it your own!