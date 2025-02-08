Skip to Content
Recipes

Make These Oven-Baked Falafel With Your Canned Chickpeas

Donna Hay
February 08, 2025
Donna Hay is an Australian food stylist, author, and magazine editor. She is best known as the author of 26 bestselling cookbooks, including the new easy, the new Week Light: Super-Fast Meals to Make You Feel Good.
Oven-Baked Green Falafel
Image by Con Poulos / Contributor
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

These oven-baked falafels make a great on-the-go snack and will add a little more substance to your salad. You can pair them with any type of flatbread you wish, from seeded to Lebanese to wholemeal—the choice is yours! I used charcoal flatbreads, not just for taste—they also look so striking against the fresh colors of the vegetables.

Keep any leftover or extra falafels in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 2 days.

Oven-Baked Super-Green Falafels 

Makes 16

Ingredients:

  • 1 x 400-g (14-oz.) can chickpeas (garbanzo beans), drained and rinsed
  • 1 onion, finely chopped
  • 1 cup (120 g/4¼ oz.) frozen peas, slightly thawed
  • 2 tablespoons white chia seeds
  • 1 cup (90 g/3 oz.) finely chopped broccoli
  • 2 cups (70 g/2½ oz.) firmly packed shredded kale leaves
  • 1 cup (24 g/¾ oz.) flat-leaf parsley leaves
  • ½ cup (8 g/¼ oz.) mint leaves
  • 1½ teaspoons ground cumin
  • ½ teaspoon baking powder
  • Sea salt and cracked black pepper
  • Extra-virgin olive oil, for brushing
  • Flatbreads, to serve
  • Arugula, to serve 
  • Sliced radishes, to serve
  • Labne, to serve

Method:

  1. Preheat oven to 425°F. Line a large baking tray with nonstick baking paper. 
  2. Place the chickpeas, onion, peas, chia seeds, broccoli, kale, parsley, mint, cumin, baking powder, salt, and pepper in a food processor and process until very finely chopped. 
  3. Press 2-tablespoon portions of the mixture into patties and place on the tray. Brush the patties generously with oil and bake for 15 minutes. Brush the patties with more oil and bake for a further 15 minutes or until golden and crisp.
  4. Divide flatbreads between serving plates and top with arugula, radish, labne, and the falafels to serve.

Excerpted from Week Light: Super-Fast Meals To Make You Feel Good by Donna Hay. Photography by Con Poulos, recipes and styling by Donna Hay. Reprinted with permission from 4th Estate, an imprint of HarperCollins, 2020.

