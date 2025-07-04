Advertisement
How Can Eating Walnuts Help Prevent Cognitive Decline?
Although occasionally forgetting where you put your keys happens, memory loss isn’t actually normal. Luckily, a small wrinkly brain-shaped food can help keep your mind sharp: walnuts.
What makes walnuts so good for the brain?
Compared to other nuts, walnuts are more nutritionally primed to support brain health.
"Walnuts contain nutrients such as healthy fats, antioxidants, and vitamin E, which all contribute to brain health by reducing oxidative stress and inflammation," May Zhu, MBA, R.D., LDN, previously told mindbodygreen.
Here’s how these nutrients impact cognition.
They are anti-inflammatory
Even in small amounts, walnuts are packed with beneficial antioxidants1 (including polyphenols and vitamin E) as well as alpha-linolenic omega-3 fatty acids. These antioxidants help protect the brain2 from damaging free radicals and oxidative stress3, known contributors to cognitive decline and Alzheimer’s disease.3,4
Researchers of a study published in Nutrients4 state that starting to eat walnuts early in life (and over the years) is a smart way to retain cognition and reduce the likelihood of cognitive decline and dementia.
They improve blood flow to the brain
Smooth and efficient blood flow to the brain is absolutely crucial. That’s because high blood pressure impairs cognitive health5 by damaging the tiny blood vessels that supply the brain with oxygen and nutrients.
Over time, high blood pressure can also lead to structural changes in the brain. Eating walnuts and other nuts may help improve blood flow to the brain6.
They may promote neural plasticity
The brain’s ability to adapt and form new connections (neuroplasticity) means that you learn things and recall memories more quickly (and easily).
The antioxidants in walnuts help keep your brain flexible4, adaptable, and resistant to cognitive aging.
How much should you eat?
Research indicates7 that eating around 1.5 ounces of walnuts a day—about 7 walnuts or 14 halves—is the sweet spot for promoting brain health and optimal cognition.
To have the most positive effect, it’s best to consume walnuts as part of an overall anti-inflammatory diet—one that includes plenty of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins (like this diet)
You can snack on raw walnuts, mix them in oatmeal, toss them in a salad, or roast them in a homemade granola (not too long and at low-ish temps to preserve the antioxidants).
The takeaway
Different types of nuts (and seeds) all have unique nutrient profiles. Walnuts are rich in plant-based omega-3 fats that are especially protective of cognition. Plus, they’re tasty and easy to add to meals and snacks.
Want some inspo? Try this chocolate walnut bar that’s the perfect sweet and salty combo.
