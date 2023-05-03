How A Family Medicine Doctor Gets Deep Sleep (Even With A Newborn)
I love and cherish sleep, and I've started to value it even more since I've become a mother. I really savor it and make it a priority. I have the best night's sleep when I set my day up for success, exercise, and meditate in the morning. I also strive to stop drinking caffeine by noon and stop drinking water by 8 p.m. for the sake of my sleep. These days, the biggest barrier to my sleep is my baby waking me up because she is teething or needs comforting.
As a doctor, I belive that sleep is really the one thing you need to make a priority for many reasons, medical and nonmedical. It is essential for your mental, emotional, and overall well-being. When I sleep well, I eat better. I am not as short-tempered. I have more energy to accomplish more tasks. And I am more patient, loving, and kind with my kids, my family, and my patients.
- Average hours I sleep a night: Seven. I'm still nursing, so my baby will often wake me up to eat.
- Ideal bedtime: 10 p.m.
- Ideal wake-up time: 5 a.m.
- Nightstand essentials: Black-out eye mask, a book to read, and water
- Favorite place I’ve ever slept: My bed honestly
- Sleep bad habit: Drinking too much water right before going to bed; scrolling/catching up on emails and texts before I close my eyes
- Caffeine consumption: I drink 1-2 cups of matcha in the morning
- How I track my sleep: I use a Fitbit, but lately I've been avoiding sleep-tracking devices because of the potential EMF exposure
- The last product or habit that changed my sleep for the better: I was using the Apollo wearable to help with my sleep
- The first thing I do when I wake up: Express gratitude, grab my baby and feed her, meditate, drink water
8:30 p.m.: It’s Monday night at 8:30 p.m. and all of my three kids are finally sleeping. The lights in our house are dim as I prep what they need for tomorrow and plan my day: I'll make lunch and breakfast, pack bags for school/work, etc. I then take my evening supplements (magnesium) with a big glass of water.
8:45 p.m.: I realize I haven’t hit all my steps today so I get on my treadmill and get another 3,000 steps in to hit my 10,000-step goal. I completed a 30-minute walk and I feel accomplished and proud.
9:19 p.m.: I start my bedtime beauty routine. I brush my teeth, wash my face, use my red light wand, take my contacts out, and get ready to wind down.
9:28 p.m.: I grab my water to keep by my bedside in case I need it when I wake up in the morning. I empty my bladder since I don’t want to wake up in the middle of the night.
9:33 p.m.: I look at my phone one last time to listen to binaural beats while I meditate. (Sometimes I will listen to a meditation on one of my many apps, but this time I actually want to just listen and doze off.) I reflect on my to-do’s for tomorrow and everything that needs to be done this upcoming week. I have my eye mask on while I meditate and feel good.
10 p.m.: I’m asleep
5:00 a.m.: My alarm goes off because I need to wake up to nurse my baby. I feed her and we snuggle then I put her back to sleep.
5:45 a.m.: I get out of bed, drink my first big glass of water, and start getting ready for the day. I wake up, brush my teeth, take my contacts off, wash my face, and get ready to work out.
6:10 a.m.: I start my 40-minute strength training workout.
6:50 a.m.: I’m in the shower by 6:50, ready to get my girls up and ready by 7:15.
