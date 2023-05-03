8:30 p.m.: It’s Monday night at 8:30 p.m. and all of my three kids are finally sleeping. The lights in our house are dim as I prep what they need for tomorrow and plan my day: I'll make lunch and breakfast, pack bags for school/work, etc. I then take my evening supplements (magnesium) with a big glass of water.

8:45 p.m.: I realize I haven’t hit all my steps today so I get on my treadmill and get another 3,000 steps in to hit my 10,000-step goal. I completed a 30-minute walk and I feel accomplished and proud.

9:19 p.m.: I start my bedtime beauty routine. I brush my teeth, wash my face, use my red light wand, take my contacts out, and get ready to wind down.

9:28 p.m.: I grab my water to keep by my bedside in case I need it when I wake up in the morning. I empty my bladder since I don’t want to wake up in the middle of the night.

9:33 p.m.: I look at my phone one last time to listen to binaural beats while I meditate. (Sometimes I will listen to a meditation on one of my many apps, but this time I actually want to just listen and doze off.) I reflect on my to-do’s for tomorrow and everything that needs to be done this upcoming week. I have my eye mask on while I meditate and feel good.

10 p.m.: I’m asleep

5:00 a.m.: My alarm goes off because I need to wake up to nurse my baby. I feed her and we snuggle then I put her back to sleep.

5:45 a.m.: I get out of bed, drink my first big glass of water, and start getting ready for the day. I wake up, brush my teeth, take my contacts off, wash my face, and get ready to work out.

6:10 a.m.: I start my 40-minute strength training workout.

6:50 a.m.: I’m in the shower by 6:50, ready to get my girls up and ready by 7:15.