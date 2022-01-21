 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Integrative Health
How An ER Doctor & A Supermodel Ease Their Bloat On A Daily Basis

How An ER Doctor & A Supermodel Ease Their Bloat On A Daily Basis

Abby Moore
Editorial Operations Manager By Abby Moore
Editorial Operations Manager
Abby Moore is an editorial operations manager at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine.
4 Tangible Tips For Easing Your Bloat On A Daily Basis — Doctor-Approved

Image by BONNINSTUDIO / Stocksy

January 21, 2022 — 11:04 AM

A little bit of bloat here and there is common—but being used to it and welcoming it are two totally different things. So when someone offers up strategies for minimizing bloat, we’re taking notes. Which is exactly what happened during our new video series, Expert Insights

In the series, supermodel and entrepreneur Kate Bock chats with Harvard- and Yale-trained ER doctor and founder of The TrueveLab, Darria Long, M.D., about many-a-thing, including their daily strategies for reducing bloat.* Here’s what we took away from the conversation:  

1. Drink plenty of water 

The very first thing that comes to mind for both Bock and Long is hydration, since adequate fluid intake helps promote healthy and regular digestion. “I drink a ton of water,” Bock says to kick off the conversation. If plain ‘ole water bores you, consider one of these hydrating add-ins

Advertisement

2. Eating consistently 

Not everyone has time to sit down and prepare—much less eat—an elaborate meal every single day. “I travel a lot. I’m always moving around,” Bock says, “as are many and most people.” But if you wait until you're famished to eat, you’re more likely to overeat, choose a less nourishing option, or eat way too quickly—all of which can lead to bloat. 

So, to make sure she stays consistently satiated, even on the busiest of days, Bock relies on meal prepping and simple blood-sugar balancing snacks.

3. Taking a probiotic supplement 

probiotic+

probiotic+

Four targeted strains to beat bloating and support regularity*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(53)
probiotic+

When all of the other habits are difficult to maintain, Bock says her probiotic supplement helps her stay on track. "I actually take mindbodygreen's probiotic+ supplement," she tells Long in the video series. "This is something I take every morning...it helps beat bloat and it helps support my gut health."*

mbg's probiotic+ in particular contains four targeted strains, which have been clinically shown to support gut health and maintain key, daily functions of the digestive system.*

Advertisement

4. Eating pre- and probiotics

Along with supplementation, Long recommends getting probiotics through food. "You can get them from your whole foods like yogurt," she says, adding to look for labels with multiple strains. "Kefir, fermented vegetables, sauerkraut, kimchi—all those things" are good sources of probiotics.

And in order for those probiotics to flourish, they need prebiotics to feed off of. "Prebiotics are that insoluble fiber...the food for the little belly bugs we want to have," Long explains. They can be found in berries, Jerusalem artichokes, and more (find a comprehensive gut-friendly grocery list here).

Bottom line.

As Bock and Long agree: easing bloat takes a holistic and multi-pronged approach. The "right" approach will differ for each person, but these basic foundations for a healthy gut microbiome can be a good place to start. To get more nutrition tips, watch the rest of the video below:

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
probiotic+
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(53)
probiotic+

probiotic+

Four targeted strains to beat bloating and support regularity*

probiotic+

probiotic+

Four targeted strains to beat bloating and support regularity*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(53)
probiotic+
Abby Moore
Abby Moore Editorial Operations Manager
Abby Moore is an editorial operations manager at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine....

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

mbg Reviewers "Feel Good From The Inside Out" Thanks To This Supplement

Morgan Chamberlain
mbg Reviewers "Feel Good From The Inside Out" Thanks To This Supplement
Integrative Health

This Is The Best Diet For Sleep Quality, In Case You're Curious

Emma Loewe
This Is The Best Diet For Sleep Quality, In Case You're Curious
Integrative Health

New Study Finds Vitamin D Sufficiency Is Tied To Improved Cognitive Function*

Morgan Chamberlain
New Study Finds Vitamin D Sufficiency Is Tied To Improved Cognitive Function*
Integrative Health

Are Those Pricey Collagen Waters Actually Doing Anything For You?

Kirsten Nunez, M.S.
Are Those Pricey Collagen Waters Actually Doing Anything For You?
Beauty

Add *This* To Your Shower Routine For Healthy Hair Growth

Jamie Schneider
Add *This* To Your Shower Routine For Healthy Hair Growth
Integrative Health

The Best Way To Get Soothing Magnesium — No Epsom Salt Bath Required*

Emma Loewe
The Best Way To Get Soothing Magnesium — No Epsom Salt Bath Required*
More Health

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Routines

This One Powerhouse Glutes & Quads Move Will Leave Your Lower Body Quaking

Sarah Regan
This One Powerhouse Glutes & Quads Move Will Leave Your Lower Body Quaking
Spirituality

5 Tips For Staying Calm During Mercury Retrograde (We Need 'Em All)

Sarah Regan
5 Tips For Staying Calm During Mercury Retrograde (We Need 'Em All)
Spirituality

Doing This Will Make Your Affirmations 10x More Powerful

Jason Wachob
Doing This Will Make Your Affirmations 10x More Powerful
Functional Food

Can Tomatoes Promote Longevity? Health Experts Say Yes

Brittany Loggins
Can Tomatoes Promote Longevity? Health Experts Say Yes
Beauty

The Surprising Place This Makeup Artist Says To Avoid Using Concealer

Alexandra Engler
The Surprising Place This Makeup Artist Says To Avoid Using Concealer
Recipes

A 5-Ingredient Green Probiotic Smoothie To Boost Your Morning Routine

Eliza Sullivan
A 5-Ingredient Green Probiotic Smoothie To Boost Your Morning Routine
Latest Articles
Advertisement
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/tangible-tips-to-ease-your-bloat-on-daily-basis
probiotic+

Four targeted strains to beat bloating and support regularity*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
probiotic+

Your article and new folder have been saved!