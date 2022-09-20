Sleep plays an integral role in our overall health, influencing everything from our energy levels to digestion and more. And even the best sleepers among us need a hand sometimes, whether you're dealing with stress or having a random bout of restless nights.

When those moments arise, sleep supplements can be helpful—but they're not all created equal. It's important to choose one with ingredients that are science-backed to improve sleep, such as magnesium.*

Here, immunologist and functional medicine expert Heather Moday, M.D., explains why magnesium is essential for sleep—and how sleep support+ offers a powerful and convenient way to get it.