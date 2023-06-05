We already know that sugar isn’t the best ingredient for an optimal gut. In fact, sugar can be toxic to nearly all aspects of our health, including our mental health, immune system, metabolism, blood sugar, hormone health, and cardiovascular health.

When it comes to gut health, we know that a high-sugar diet feeds 3 sugar-eating gut bacteria, which imbalances the microbiome in ways that increase your risk of immune issues and metabolic disorders. We also know sugar seems to be a trigger for irritable bowel disease.

This study takes our knowledge a few steps further by explaining the mechanism behind the connection between sugar and health issues. Thanks to this study, we not only know that sugar is associated with gut inflammation, we know that the sugar directly harms gut health by way of these specific cells (ISCs and TAs) that play a major role in intestinal lining repair.