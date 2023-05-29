A truly dewy, almost wet-looking complexion will come a whole lot easier if you use facial oils. The concept can be intimidating for those who are acne-prone, as oils tend to be associated with clogged pores, but that’s not the reality.

Many oils are deemed noncomedogenic, meaning the chance they clog your pores is quite low. A few examples include rosehip seed oil, jojoba oil, and grapeseed oil.Look for one of these acne-prone oils if you’re concerned about breakouts.

Layer your oil of choice over your moisturizer at night, mix it with your SPF in the morning, or prep your skin for makeup with a light layer of oil. You’ll be surprised by how quickly your complexion starts to glisten.