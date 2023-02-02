Space N.K. Skin Care Sale 2023: Shop Tata Harper, Drunk Elephant & Dr. Dennis Gross For 20% Off
Finding the right products to build out your skin care routine can be a long (and expensive) journey, especially when you're paying close attention to the product ingredients to ensure they're supporting your skin's longevity.
Luckily, a few opportunities come around every year to help you save on the best for your skin, like Space N.K.'s Skin Care sale. The limited sales event gives you a rare chance to 20% on products from brands that rarely offer markdowns, such as Drunk Elephant, Augustinus Bader, and Tata Harper.
The limiteds sales event includes more than 900 products with options to filter the marked down formulas by skin type, goals, ratings, and brand. Of course, you can always skip the extra time needed to sort through the deals by checking out our curated list of beauty editor-approved favorites, below.
Just remember the sale ends on February 3 and takes these rare discounts with it—so we recommend getting your favorite goodies added to your cart ASAP.
The best beauty-editor approved deals from the Space N.K. Skin Care sale:
Dr. Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Universal Daily Peel
Why we love it
- Gentle enough for daily use
- Ideal for acne-prone skin
- Suitable for all skin types
- Helps unclog pores
- $22 (was $27)
Ah yes, the cult-favorite peel pads. Dr. Dennis Gross is known for this exfoliating powerhouse system, mainly because it's gentle enough for daily use. Thanks to the combination of AHAs and BHAs, you'll be working on brighter, clearer skin after every use. The reviews are filled with comments like "My holy grail," and "Exfoliating like a pro" for a reason. However, if you have sensitive skin, it's best to use these once or twice a week rather than daily. Bonus: The 5-pack is the perfect way to test them out.
Also featured in: The best products for glowing skin
Allies of Skin Peptides & Antioxidants Firming Daily Treatment
Why we love it
- Packed with antioxidants
- Rich in peptides
- Protects from environmental stress
- Weightless consistency
- $122 (was $153)
We're already fans of the Allies of Skin Hyaluronic Acid—which we featured in our buying guide ofthe best hyaluronic acid serums—but it's currently out of stock at Space N.K. Our next top pick? This peptide treatment.
If you're struggling with sun spots or a dull complexion, this 3-in-1 moisturizing treatment will be your dream true. Not only is the slick formula packed with antioxidants and skin brighteners, but it even contains a blend of peptides to nourish the skin barrier and reveal a dewy, glowing finish.
Drunk Elephant T.L.C. Framboos Glycolic Night Serum
Why we love it
- Blend of AHAs & BHAs
- Easy to use
- Air-tight packaging
- Contains antioxidants
- $79 (was $99)
Our beauty team has tried plenty of exfoliants, but this serum stays at the top of my list. A blend of AHAs and BHAs is accompanied by raspberry and extract and horse chestnut, which ensures the ingredients are absorbed by the skin to help balance the complexion. We love that it works overnight, revealing an almost magical glow in the morning. Just be warned this formula is strong thanks to a long list of acids: glycolic, lactic, citric, and tartaric. It'll do wonders for clogged pores, but those with sensitive skin should opts for something gentler.
Also featured in: The best natural exfoliators
Medik8 Crystal Retinal 3
Why we love it
- Gentle retinol formula
- Increasing strengths available
- Air-tight packaging
- $50 (was $62)
If you're looking for a new retinol formula, Medik8 has you covered. Inside you'll find 0.03% encapsulated retinaldehyde, which is one step above classic retinol found in many OTC products. It's not quite as potent as the prescription-grade options but instead falls right in the middle—pleasing those who are sensitive to harsh treatments and anyone looking for real results. You can even bump up to the 0.06% potency if you're looking for something a bit stronger down the line. Either way, retinol is a worthy investment, so why not grab it while it's almost discounted for less.
Also mentioned in: Esthetician Sofie Pavitt's As Of Late
Tata Harper Hydrating Floral Mask
Why we love it
- Replenishes moisture
- Eases irritated skin
- Packed with hyaluronic acid
- Soothes redness
- $76 (was $95)
Assistant beauty editor Hannah Frye (it's me!) is obsessed with this hydrating mask—so much so, that she uses it at least once a week. The formula is packed with hyaluronic acid, antioxidants, and pure fruit oils to deliver a gel-like consistency that sits on the skin without feeling claustrophobic. After a few minutes, your skin will look plumper and dewier, which means you're ready to take on whatever the day throws at you.
Also mentioned in: Cosmetic chemist Krupa Koestline's As of Late
Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream
Why we love it
- Ideal for normal to dry skin types
- Protects against environmental stress
- Nourishes the skin barrier
- Locks in hydration over night
- $146 (was $182)
Augustinus Bader is well-known in the world of luxury skin care, and this moisturizer is hardly ever on sale. The price tag is matched with a blend of skin-loving antioxidants, omega-6 fatty acids, potent botanical oils, shea butter, and the brand's unique TFC8, or Trigger Factor Complex which helps encourage cell renewal. Use this on your face and neck every morning and evening—but only if you want healthier, brighter skin for days.
Advertisement
The takeaway.
Supporting your skin with quality products is worth the investment, but we're never opposed to finding the best formulas for less. The Space N.K. Skin Care sale is the perfect opportunity to save on so many quality formulas for less. Just remember the sale only runs through February 3, so you don't have much time to save on your faves.