The word biofield was officially coined in 1992 when the Office of Alternative Medicine at the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) convened an ad hoc committee of complementary and alternative practitioners and researchers to discuss their work.

The biofield reincorporates the ancient concept of the human body as a system of energy fields. The formal definition for biofield given at that time was “a massless field (not necessarily electromagnetic) that surrounds and permeates living bodies and affects the body." Beverly Rubik, Ph.D., the biophysicist who instituted the term aptly describes it as “nature’s original wireless communication system."

Ancient medical systems embrace the vibrational nature of life and therefore have a deeper understanding of using vibrations, such as sound and light, as medical tools. In Western medicine, we mainly use inaudible frequencies for some limited uses, such as the case with ultrasound and lithotripsy. But there is much more that can be done with both audible and inaudible sound frequencies to benefit humanity.

With the emergence of biofield science, we will be able to explore sound and other vibrational technologies as important medical tools.