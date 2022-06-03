This Supplement Is So Good, It's Helping New Parents Sleep Through The Night

As one user Katie L. puts it in her review, "I have had occasional trouble sleeping through the night ever since I had my third child... This is by far the best sleeping aid I have ever used. sleep support+ not only puts me right to sleep, but I stay asleep, and I wake up feeling refreshed."*

She's one of many moms who recommends the melatonin-free sleep supplement to anyone looking to maximize their rest. "This product is giving me much-needed sleep quality after just giving birth a few months ago," notes Tash Y. "I am waking up refreshed and it has been helping me manage stress and mood!"*

So, what is it about the formula that has parents talking? For starters, it features three powerful ingredients that have been clinically shown to promote sleep and relaxation.*

First, you have magnesium: an essential mineral that an estimated 43% of U.S. adults don't get enough of through diet alone, and that tends to decline with age. Some forms of magnesium, like the magnesium bisglycinate you'll find in sleep support+, can help regulate our body's circadian rhythm, as well as improve overall sleep quality by reducing the amount of time it takes to fall asleep and improving sleep duration.*

From there, we added jujube—a fruit that has been used in Traditional Chinese Medicine for 3,000 years to enhance sleep quality.* Recent research backs up this time-tested remedy: In one study on 67 women in Taiwan, a sleep aid featuring jujube helped reduce sleep disturbance and improve daytime functioning after four weeks.*

Finally, there's PharmaGABA®—a fermentation-derived form of amino acid gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA), the human brain's main inhibitory neurotransmitter that can help restore balance and promote calm.*

You'll notice that melatonin is not included in this formula, and that's intentional. sleep support+ is meant to be taken as a nightly sleep aid, and the research on melatonin does not indicate that it's effective (or even safe) when taken every night. Since melatonin is a hormone, it can also disrupt the body's production of other hormones. Plus, it tends to cause difficulty waking up and grogginess—exactly what you don't want if you need to get up to soothe a temperamental toddler in the middle of the night.

"Thanks to mbg's sleep support+, I am back to sleeping soundly. And the best part is that it even helps me go back to sleep quickly when my kids inevitably wake me up,"* notes Cameron M. "I finally feel rested for the first time in years, and I couldn't be more grateful this exists."