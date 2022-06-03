This Supplement Is So Good, It's Helping New Parents Sleep Through The Night

How sleep support+ Is Helping Parents Sleep Through The Whole Night*
It feels obvious that having a newborn at home will disrupt your sleep, but research shows that the tiredness doesn't let up after your child learns to walk themself to bed. In fact, parents report having disrupted sleep patterns for up to six years after the birth of a child—with mothers reporting an average loss of one hour a night.
Between constant wakeups, the stress of taking care of a tiny human, and potential hormonal changes, it makes total sense that parents have trouble clocking as much quality shut-eye. But as all of us know, a lack of sleep can have a major impact on our overall mood, productivity, and well-being.
Thankfully, there are plenty of strategies that can help parents reach deep sleep, no matter how old their child is. Sleep experts note that sticking to a wind-down routine, getting outside during the day and keeping your home dark at night, and avoiding electronics before bed can all be especially helpful sleep tips for those with kids. And in addition to these lifestyle habits, there's one sleep secret weapon that parents across the country are finding helpful: sleep support+.
How sleep support+ can help your sleep through the night—even if you have kids.
Though it won't quiet a mid-night meltdown (if only!), sleep support+ is a supplement designed to help you take full advantage of the sleep windows you do get.
As one user Katie L. puts it in her review, "I have had occasional trouble sleeping through the night ever since I had my third child... This is by far the best sleeping aid I have ever used. sleep support+ not only puts me right to sleep, but I stay asleep, and I wake up feeling refreshed."*
She's one of many moms who recommends the melatonin-free sleep supplement to anyone looking to maximize their rest. "This product is giving me much-needed sleep quality after just giving birth a few months ago," notes Tash Y. "I am waking up refreshed and it has been helping me manage stress and mood!"*
So, what is it about the formula that has parents talking? For starters, it features three powerful ingredients that have been clinically shown to promote sleep and relaxation.*
First, you have magnesium: an essential mineral that an estimated 43% of U.S. adults don't get enough of through diet alone, and that tends to decline with age. Some forms of magnesium, like the magnesium bisglycinate you'll find in sleep support+, can help regulate our body's circadian rhythm, as well as improve overall sleep quality by reducing the amount of time it takes to fall asleep and improving sleep duration.*
From there, we added jujube—a fruit that has been used in Traditional Chinese Medicine for 3,000 years to enhance sleep quality.* Recent research backs up this time-tested remedy: In one study on 67 women in Taiwan, a sleep aid featuring jujube helped reduce sleep disturbance and improve daytime functioning after four weeks.*
Finally, there's PharmaGABA®—a fermentation-derived form of amino acid gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA), the human brain's main inhibitory neurotransmitter that can help restore balance and promote calm.*
You'll notice that melatonin is not included in this formula, and that's intentional. sleep support+ is meant to be taken as a nightly sleep aid, and the research on melatonin does not indicate that it's effective (or even safe) when taken every night. Since melatonin is a hormone, it can also disrupt the body's production of other hormones. Plus, it tends to cause difficulty waking up and grogginess—exactly what you don't want if you need to get up to soothe a temperamental toddler in the middle of the night.
"Thanks to mbg's sleep support+, I am back to sleeping soundly. And the best part is that it even helps me go back to sleep quickly when my kids inevitably wake me up,"* notes Cameron M. "I finally feel rested for the first time in years, and I couldn't be more grateful this exists."
The takeaway.
A full day of parenting is tough work, but a good night of sleep can help it feel a little bit more manageable. sleep support+ is designed to help you fall asleep (and back asleep) faster, stay in deep sleep longer, and wake up feeling restored—making the nightly sleep supplement a total dream for parents everywhere.*
