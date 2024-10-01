When you walk into a spa and take a breath, the sound that follows typically sounds something like ahhh. That feeling is generally partially associated with scent, oftentimes eucalyptus. This essential oil is a popular pick for stimulating the senses, which is what makes this mist so great. If you want something that combines the relaxing power of lavender with the refreshing, restorative scent of eucalyptus then look no further. Because eucalyptus is an uplifting scent this mist can be used in the morning as a tool to bring the spa to you as well.