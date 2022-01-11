This Skin Care Experts Wants You To Have 3 "Skin Snacks" A Day

This connection is so important, notes dermatological nurse and celebrity aesthetician, Natalie Aguilar, that she encourages her clients to have skin snacks. “I always ask my clients to have three skin snacks a day, preferably berries,” she tells us about brightening skin. “Berries contain antioxidants that can protect your skin from the sun as well as vitamin C that can brighten your skin.”

You may already be folding in skin snacks in your diet without realizing it (those egg whites in the morning? Great for collagen production. The olive oil and lemon dressing in your salad? Great for antioxidants and fatty acids.). But if you’re using this time of year to reevaluate your nutrition goals, this can be a useful reminder that gives you a youthful glow in the process.

Want more skin snack inspo? Here are a few additional snacking ideas.