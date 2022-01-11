 Skip to content

Eat Up: This Skin Care Experts Wants You To Have 3 "Skin Snacks" A Day

Eat Up: This Skin Care Experts Wants You To Have 3 "Skin Snacks" A Day

Alexandra Engler
mbg Beauty Director By Alexandra Engler
Image by Strelciuc Dumitru / iStock

January 11, 2022 — 13:34 PM

We’ve long espoused the connection between your diet and complexion. While everyone’s bodies are different, and thus react uniquely to foods or triggers, there’s a growing consensus among skin care experts that improving your gut health will absolutely have beneficial effects on your skin. Additionally, loading up on skin-supporting foods will give your cells the nutrients they need to thrive. 

This connection is so important, notes dermatological nurse and celebrity aesthetician, Natalie Aguilar, that she encourages her clients to have skin snacks. “I always ask my clients to have three skin snacks a day, preferably berries,” she tells us about brightening skin. “Berries contain antioxidants that can protect your skin from the sun as well as vitamin C that can brighten your skin.”

You may already be folding in skin snacks in your diet without realizing it (those egg whites in the morning? Great for collagen production. The olive oil and lemon dressing in your salad? Great for antioxidants and fatty acids.). But if you’re using this time of year to reevaluate your nutrition goals, this can be a useful reminder that gives you a youthful glow in the process. 

Want more skin snack inspo? Here are a few additional snacking ideas. 

Ultimately, there are lots of foods out there that can support your skin—whether that be through collagen production, hydration, antioxidant protection, or gut support—and finding a nutrition program that works for you is about listening to your body. Eat up, your complexion will thank you. 

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
