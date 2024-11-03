You can calm down skin purging by spacing out how often you use your retinol treatment if you haven't already. When you first start out, use retinol once or twice a week and gradually increase the use if your skin can tolerate it. In addition, use hydrating, soothing ingredients like hyaluronic acid, ceramides, aloe vera, calendula, and panthenol in your other skin care products. The key is to limit your exposure to AHAs, BHAs, fragrances, and physical scrubs while your skin is adjusting to the retinol.