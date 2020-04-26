Sirtuins Are Critical For Cellular Health: Here's What They Are & What They Do

Sirtuins are a group of proteins. Specifically, they're a family of enzymes, also known as biological catalysts. This means they work to speed up certain chemical reactions.

Now, your body has a lot of enzymes, but sirtuins are exceptionally remarkable. "Sirtuins play an important role in managing healthy cellular functioning," explains Kate Denniston, N.D., a licensed naturopathic doctor and founder of Los Angeles Integrative Health. They're involved in a wide variety of cellular processes involved in aging, along with diseases associated with age.

But sirtuins can't do their thing alone. They're totally dependent on a molecule called nicotinamide dinucleotide (NAD+). (We'll elaborate on this guy in a bit.) In fact, without NAD+, sirtuins are unable to carry out their enzymatic duties.

To date, seven sirtuins have been identified in mammals thus far. All seven sirtuins boast similar structural characteristics, but each one works in different ways. That's because sirtuins—like all enzymes—are highly selective. In other words, each sirtuin specializes in regulating unique (and crucial) cellular functions. You can think of sirtuins as a family whose members are physically similar but have different talents.