The biggest offender I see is laptops. Their smaller keyboard can lead to hand cramps and microtrauma in the wrist, finger, and forearms. They also have a smaller screen, so you may be leaning forward and straining to see the monitor. This creates microtrauma in the neck, shoulder, and upper back, which can be a chronic source of pain and what we call a repetitive use injury, or something that happens day in and day out. An example of this is sitting eight hours per day in front of a computer. This can create injury in the body slowly and will eventually create chronic pain and dysfunction in the muscles.

Secondly, not having a room in your house where a desktop or workstation is set up for your ergonomic needs can increase the risk of injury. It can be that people are working from areas that are not the ideal workspace, or it could be that the computer setup is not ideal. Take the kitchen table—if you have your laptop on it, your neck is going to move forward in front of your body when looking at the screen, creating incredible tension in the upper back, damage in the neck, and rounding in the shoulders. Believe it or not, this also can put a strain on the low back. Some people will also slump in the chair to see the computer screen, which creates a curve in the low back that over time will create microtrauma and injury.

Studies show that there are simple changes you can make that can have a big impact on your posture—and pain.