Beauty

Want To Even Out Your Skin Tone? Don't Skip This Step

Hannah Frye
Hannah Frye
March 12, 2025
Hannah Frye is the Beauty & Health Editor at mindbodygreen.
March 12, 2025

Maintaining a perfectly even-toned complexion is practically impossible. Plus, it's not reasonable: Who doesn't love a little natural flush every once in a while?

So before you give yourself a hard time for any dimension in your skin tone, just know those fluctuations are normal and healthy. 

That being said, consistent ruddy or blotchy patches that stick around no matter what can become frustrating, and it may be a sign your skin barrier is damaged.

Don't worry; there are a few ways to heal those spots and keep your complexion in tip-top shape from here on out. 

Signs your skin barrier is damaged

Uneven skin tone can be a sign of many things—too much sun exposure, irritation from a new product, dryness, rosacea, and the list goes on. However, one common reason your skin may look more red than usual is a damaged skin barrier. Here, a few more signs this might be your situation: 

How to heal it & keep it healthy

If you think a damaged skin barrier might be the case, stick with the following topical protocol: 

  1. Take a break from exfoliating for a few days.
  2. Use hydrating, fragrance-free products.
  3. Hold off on retinol for now.
  4. Use products with pre- and postbiotics.
  5. Support the skin barrier from within.

The latter tip is oft-forgotten but incredibly important. To ensure your skin barrier stays supported from within, take a twofold approach: Drink enough water and ingest hydrating skin supplements. 

See, your skin barrier can become damaged simply from dryness, and that's not exclusive to lack of topical moisturizers. What's more, natural hydrators in your skin like collagen, hyaluronic acid, and ceramides decrease as you age, which is why dryness often accompanies aging skin.

One way to support internal skin hydration is by replenishing those hyaluronic acid, collagen, or ceramides levels via ingestibles. Here's why: 

Some supplements even contain more skin-healthy ingredients, like healthy fats and antioxidants, so look for a robust skin supplement to get a bang for your buck—here's a list of the best expert-backed formulas available right now. 

The takeaway

While there's nothing wrong with uneven skin tone, persistent redness can become frustrating and may even signal skin barrier damaged. To heal it ASAP, eliminate irritating products from your routine, use topical hydrators, and hydrate from within. Want to dive deeper into skin barrier damage? Check out this guide for healing tips.

How To Amp Up Energy In Your Skin Cells–Because, Yes, It’s Possible
Beauty

How To Amp Up Energy In Your Skin Cells–Because, Yes, It’s Possible

Alexandra Engler

These 3 Sneaky Habits Are Absolutely Demolishing Your Collagen Production
Beauty

These 3 Sneaky Habits Are Absolutely Demolishing Your Collagen Production

Hannah Frye

Experts Say This Is One Of The Best Vitamins For Hair Growth (Nope, Not Biotin)
Beauty

Experts Say This Is One Of The Best Vitamins For Hair Growth (Nope, Not Biotin)

Jamie Schneider

I Literally Gasped When I Saw The Results Of This Neck-Firming Serum
Beauty

I Literally Gasped When I Saw The Results Of This Neck-Firming Serum

Carleigh Ferrante

This Is The Quickest Way To Ease A Dry Scalp, DIY-Style
Beauty

This Is The Quickest Way To Ease A Dry Scalp, DIY-Style

Hannah Frye

Why Ditching Your Towel Could Be The Key To Glowing Skin
Beauty

Why Ditching Your Towel Could Be The Key To Glowing Skin

Hannah Frye

You're Not Using A Nail Concealer? Here's Why You Should (& The Best Options)
Beauty

You're Not Using A Nail Concealer? Here's Why You Should (& The Best Options)

Jamie Schneider

This Natural Treatment Is A Hero For Crepey Skin & Fine Lines Around The Eyes
Beauty

This Natural Treatment Is A Hero For Crepey Skin & Fine Lines Around The Eyes

Carleigh Ferrante

Stop Overlooking This Beauty Supplement For Dewy Skin (Nope, Not Collagen)
Beauty

Stop Overlooking This Beauty Supplement For Dewy Skin (Nope, Not Collagen)

Hannah Frye

