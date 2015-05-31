 Skip to content

5 Signs You Need To Clear Negative Energy From Your Life

5 Signs You Need To Clear Negative Energy From Your Life

Dana Claudat
Designer & Feng Shui Master By Dana Claudat
Designer & Feng Shui Master
Dana Claudat is a modern Feng Shui Master and founder of The School Of Intention Feng Shui Certification Program. She holds a B.A. from Stanford University.
Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
May 31, 2015

I work with feng shui clients around the world who struggle with some form of the same draining problem: Vampire energy. Vampire energy is a name for characteristic vibe of those who, for a multitude of reasons, squash dreams, create confusion, wreak havoc and make strong, happy, talented, earnest people feel small, ineffectual and weak. How do you know when vampire energy needs to be cleared? You probably already have a sense something is off.

5 tell-tale signs you need to clear negative energy:

  1. Conversations leave you feeling confused or unwell, and EXHAUSTED.
  2. You keep hearing backhanded compliments, or just plain criticism.
  3. You feel wrong for being yourself or speaking your mind.
  4. You listen to lots of talk about fear and doom, and feel fear or anxiety where you felt none before.
  5. There’s lots of complaining, but no desire for help or change.

There are many more potential signs, but generally, life feels smaller, less vibrant and less full of opportunity when you get deeply involved in the vampire dynamic.

Here's how to get rid of it.

1. Make awareness a big deal.

Once you see what’s happening, you can change it, even if it’s challenging. Taking responsibility for participating in this dynamic, rather than being a victim of it, is a great way to start clearing space.

2. Ignore the true haters.

I used to try to reason with haters. As a life tactic, this has only failed me and wasted time.

3. Declutter your life of as many of these people and situations as you can.

I’ve learned to love many people from a safe distance, especially the people who were abusively negative. There’s no right way to do this, but get as much counseling or support as you need! Clearing your home of negative energy is also important.

4. Create a sacred space for the things that matter most to you.

Julia Cameron shares an exercise in her book, The Artist’s Way, to create a safe space for precious things — like your art or your relationships—to flourish amid vampire energy. You only allow the most supportive people you know to share in these aspects of your life. Those topics stay 100% off limits to all but the people in your personal inner circle.

5. Build up your own radiant energy.

When you’re stronger, you’re more resilient! Baths in Epsom salt and baking soda (1 cup each) are relaxing and rejuvenating. Clean your house. Eat more plants. Bask in more sun. Get deep into self-love. You’ll know when you’ve succeeded in your vampire energy detox when life is brighter, your home is more organized, you’re happier, more energetic. It’s amazing how much more free time you’ll have. Money and love might even flow easier to you! You’ll get your personal magic back.

A side benefit of decluttering life in this way: you may inspire some people around you to detox their own negativity and thrive with you!

