5 Signs You Need To Clear Negative Energy From Your Life

When you’re stronger, you’re more resilient! Baths in Epsom salt and baking soda (1 cup each) are relaxing and rejuvenating. Clean your house. Eat more plants. Bask in more sun. Get deep into self-love. You’ll know when you’ve succeeded in your vampire energy detox when life is brighter, your home is more organized, you’re happier, more energetic. It’s amazing how much more free time you’ll have. Money and love might even flow easier to you! You’ll get your personal magic back.

A side benefit of decluttering life in this way: you may inspire some people around you to detox their own negativity and thrive with you!