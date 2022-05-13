If you're not quite there yet, making sleep a priority starts with setting and sticking to a consistent bedtime and wake-up time that leaves you plenty of time in bed.

In addition to prioritizing sleep quantity, optimizing sleep quality is essential: Some habits that can throw it off include eating fatty foods right before bed, drinking alcohol or caffeine too late in the day, looking at screens at night, and keeping your bedroom too hot or too bright.

Keeping up with a low-tech wind-down routine, investing in a supportive pillow, and taking a relaxing supplement like mbg's sleep support+, which combines magnesium bisglycinate, jujube, and PharmaGABA®, will also help promote deep and restorative sleep—and the health benefits that come with it.*

It's worth noting that many of these sensations of sleeplessness can also be signs of a more serious medical issue. If they persist or seem to get worse regardless of how much sleep you get, you'll want to check in with your doctor.