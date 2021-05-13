6 Subtle Signs You Could Use More Sleep (Beyond Just Feeling Tired)

When we're not getting enough sleep, it can stimulate hunger for certain types of foods. "Poor (or lack of) sleep affects your hypothalamus, the master control center in your brain of hormones like cortisol, epinephrine, and norepinephrine. When these hormones are out of balance, it can trigger sugar and carb cravings, making you more likely to choose foods that create gut imbalances," board-certified internist Vincent Pedre, M.D., previously wrote of the sleep-gut connection on mbg.

"Not getting enough sleep can also lead to poor eating decisions, by messing with your hunger hormones," he writes. "Studies have shown sleep deprivation leads to cravings for high-calorie, low-nutrient snacks, like candy bars, chips, chocolates, and other desserts."

Again, eating too many of these types of foods can also impair sleep quality and contribute to a cycle of overeating and undersleeping.