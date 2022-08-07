I'm A Couples Therapist & This Is How I Know A Relationship Is Truly Over

Any relationship that we are in long-term goes through seasons, especially if we are committed to another person and have invested our time, love, and energy into the relationship. No relationship is perfect, despite how much we romanticize them. Even the most satisfying of relationships needs conscious attention and nurturing to ensure health and growth.

Many people leave relationships because of their unresolved attachment issues that get displaced on the other person. Additionally, people leave relationships because they haven’t done the internal work to understand that mature attachment requires self-awareness and conscious communication.

Being able to know when a relationship is truly over means being able to tell the difference between what is yours and what is your partner’s. That isn’t always easy, but the following signs will help you to reflect on when it’s time to let go.