This Beginner-Friendly Plank Variation Works One Hard-To-Reach Part Of Your Core

Planks and all their variations are excellent full-body moves, but if you really want to strengthen your obliques, side planks are the way to go.

You'll be sure to work your entire low body, core, and arms and shoulders, with the added benefit of focusing on your side body. And while a side plank can be a bit tougher than your standard plank, there are simple modifications to make it a bit easier (or harder, if that's your thing). Here's how to do them.