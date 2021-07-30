How To Do Shoulder Taps Correctly To Work Your Abs & Arms
We love a simple exercise that targets multiple muscles in the body, and even more when it's possible to modify that move for different skill levels. Shoulder taps certainly fall into that category. If you're looking to work your core and arms all at once, you'll definitely want to give them a try during your next HIIT workout (or any workout, really). Here's how to do them properly, plus the benefits and how to modify, as demonstrated by fitness instructor at bande Mindy Lai.
What muscles do shoulder taps work?
The better question might be, "What muscles don't shoulder taps work?" Because when you do this move correctly, according to Lai, it's a near full-body exercise.
You're working your shoulders, as the name suggests, but the stability required for this move also requires a good amount of core and glute activation, Lai adds.
"Of course, other than the shoulders, your arms are holding you up, so expect some toning in those arms," she says. And as you get better at working this move, you can also speed it up, which will elevate your heart rate and add some cardio.
How to do shoulder taps:
- Get in a high plank position on your mat, with shoulders stacked over wrists.
- Engage your core to stabilize your body as you lift your right hand off the ground and touch your left shoulder. Repeat with your left hand, making sure to keep your hips stable.
- Continue for 45 seconds to a minute.
Possible variations:
If performing shoulder taps from the high plank position is a bit much for you right now, Lai says you can simply come down to your knees so there's less weight on the shoulders. You can also do this move with your hands on an elevated surface such as a bench (as you would in an incline pushup) to make it a bit easier.
And to make them harder, as Lai mentions, you can try speeding it up. You can also hold the taps for a few seconds to add intensity. Another option for adding more of a challenge is to lift your opposite leg with every shoulder tap, which will work the backs of your legs and glutes.
Form tips & notes:
If you have any shoulder or wrist injuries, you'll want to be mindful with (if not completely avoid) this pose. Performing the shoulder taps on an elevated surface can help if they're hurting your wrists.
On top of that, Lai notes, core stability is super important. "You always want to make sure you’re using the bracing technique, where you hold your core like you’re wearing a corset," she explains. "This ensures that your body is as still as possible when doing your shoulder taps."
With the core engaged, you're also protecting your low back from bearing too much pressure. And lastly, Lai says, you want to keep the hips and back as level as possible, avoiding rocking from side to side. "One thing I always say in class is that when you do shoulder taps, you should be able to balance a plate on your back," she adds.
The bottom line
Next time you hit the gym or workout at home, give shoulder taps a try, and you'll be sure to feel it in your core and arms. With so many ways to make this simple move easier or more challenging, depending on what you need, there's a version of shoulder taps for everyone.
