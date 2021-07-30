The better question might be, "What muscles don't shoulder taps work?" Because when you do this move correctly, according to Lai, it's a near full-body exercise.

You're working your shoulders, as the name suggests, but the stability required for this move also requires a good amount of core and glute activation, Lai adds.

"Of course, other than the shoulders, your arms are holding you up, so expect some toning in those arms," she says. And as you get better at working this move, you can also speed it up, which will elevate your heart rate and add some cardio.