It all depends on the reason behind your trembling. “If your muscles are shaking because of fatigue (for example, you are holding a plank for 60 seconds and they shake for the last 10 seconds), that can be good,” says Goodtree. “Shaking in that scenario is your muscles working harder to build strength.”

That said, you’ll need to be sure to maintain good form, as a compromised technique could increase your risk of injury, she adds. “If you continue with a workout and your form is sacrificed due to shaking, stop,” says Goodtree. “You're not building strength—you're risking injury.”

For instance, muscle trembling that affects your ability to do a proper bench press could lead to a barbell falling onto your chest if you’re lacking a spotter. As a general rule of thumb, you can continue with your workout if you’re shaking during the last two to three reps of a set and you’re maintaining good form, she suggests.