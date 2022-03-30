Do This Quick Bodyweight Workout Whenever You Need A Little Confidence

Some days confidence feels like our trusty sidekick. Other days, our confidence decides to go MIA. It's only natural for confidence to ebb and flow, but there are ways we can cultivate a little self-esteem when we're feeling off—and a strength-building bodyweight workout is one of them. A bodyweight workout is exactly what it sounds like: The only equipment is our body. We supply our challenges, wins, and strength. Not only is this the recipe for confidence, but it's also the inspiration for our latest Fit From Within workout with Under Armour and physical trainer Meghan Hayden. As this workout and accompanying visualization (see it to believe it!) connect you to strength, endurance, and purpose—confidence is inevitable.

You're about to discover all your body can do, but make sure you've got the right gear to keep the motivation strong. For an extra boost of inspiration, gear up in the Under Armour Mid Crossback International Women's Day Sports Bra and Knockout International Women's Day Tank. Find the support you need with the HeatGear® Armour Bike Shorts, which wick sweat quickly and stretch in four directions to keep up with your lead. With these bodyweight moves and a little performance gear, your body's soon to thank you.