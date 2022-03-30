 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Close Ad
PAID CONTENT FOR
Under Armour

Do This Quick Bodyweight Workout Whenever You Need A Little Confidence

Brand Strategist By Devon Barrow
March 30, 2022 — 7:00 AM

Some days confidence feels like our trusty sidekick. Other days, our confidence decides to go MIA. It's only natural for confidence to ebb and flow, but there are ways we can cultivate a little self-esteem when we're feeling off—and a strength-building bodyweight workout is one of them. A bodyweight workout is exactly what it sounds like: The only equipment is our body. We supply our challenges, wins, and strength. Not only is this the recipe for confidence, but it's also the inspiration for our latest Fit From Within workout with Under Armour and physical trainer Meghan Hayden. As this workout and accompanying visualization (see it to believe it!) connect you to strength, endurance, and purpose—confidence is inevitable. 

You're about to discover all your body can do, but make sure you've got the right gear to keep the motivation strong. For an extra boost of inspiration, gear up in the Under Armour Mid Crossback International Women's Day Sports Bra and Knockout International Women's Day Tank. Find the support you need with the HeatGear® Armour Bike Shorts, which wick sweat quickly and stretch in four directions to keep up with your lead. With these bodyweight moves and a little performance gear, your body's soon to thank you. 

UA Knockout International Women's Day Tank

UA Knockout International Women's Day Tank

UA Knockout International Women's Day Tank

Armour® Mid Crossback International Women's Day Sports Bra

Armour® Mid Crossback International Women's Day Sports Bra

Armour® Mid Crossback International Women's Day Sports Bra

HeatGear® Armour Bike Shorts

HeatGear® Armour Bike Shorts

HeatGear® Armour Bike Shorts

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Devon Barrow
Devon Barrow Brand Strategist
Devon Barrow is a Branded Content Strategist at mindbodygreen. She received her degree from the University of Colorado. When she's away from her desk, Devon is teaching yoga, writing...

More On This Topic

Routines

Bored Of Basic Planks? Change It Up With This Oblique-Firing Version

Sarah Regan
Bored Of Basic Planks? Change It Up With This Oblique-Firing Version
Routines

Want To Take The Healthiest Walk? Don't Make These 3 Common Mistakes

Jason Wachob
Want To Take The Healthiest Walk? Don't Make These 3 Common Mistakes
$49.99

How To Find Your Calling

With Shannon Kaiser
How To Find Your Calling
Recipes

A Nutrient-Dense Chocolate Chip Cookie That *Actually* Tastes Delicious

Max Lugavere
A Nutrient-Dense Chocolate Chip Cookie That *Actually* Tastes Delicious
Beauty

How To Heal Cracked Lip Corners When Lip Balm Won't Do The Job

Hannah Frye
How To Heal Cracked Lip Corners When Lip Balm Won't Do The Job
Personal Growth

How To Practice Self-Love — While Still Holding Yourself Accountable

Tanya Carroll Richardson
How To Practice Self-Love — While Still Holding Yourself Accountable
More Movement

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Home

8 Mushroom Grow Kits That Make It Easy To Forage Your Own Kitchen

Heather Bien
8 Mushroom Grow Kits That Make It Easy To Forage Your Own Kitchen
Beauty

Does Collagen Expire? This Is A Surefire Sign Yours Has Gone Bad

Jamie Schneider
Does Collagen Expire? This Is A Surefire Sign Yours Has Gone Bad
Personal Growth

I'm A Social Scientist & This Is What's Blocking Your Long-Term Happiness

Jason Wachob
I'm A Social Scientist & This Is What's Blocking Your Long-Term Happiness
Spirituality

Why You Should Really Pay Attention If You Keep Seeing This Angel Number

Sarah Regan
Why You Should Really Pay Attention If You Keep Seeing This Angel Number
Beauty

The One Eye Balm That Keeps Me Looking Lifted & Awake

Braelyn Wood
The One Eye Balm That Keeps Me Looking Lifted & Awake
Beauty

Thinking Of Getting A Microneedling Treatment? Read This First

Hannah Frye
Thinking Of Getting A Microneedling Treatment? Read This First
Latest Articles
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/do-this-quick-bodyweight-workout-whenever-you-need-little-confidence

Your article and new folder have been saved!