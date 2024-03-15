I Thought All Protein Powders Tasted Gross—Until I Tried This Clean Option

I first tried the protein powder about a month ago. When I combined it with water to make a quick shake, I was surprised by the texture. There were zero clumps at the bottom of the glass, which made the experience of drinking it way more pleasant. The vanilla flavor added a touch of sweetness, but it wasn't overwhelming. I added the powder to my overnight oats next and didn't even really taste it in my breakfast the next morning. It just added a nice, subtle vanilla essence. Finally, a protein powder that I actually enjoyed eating!