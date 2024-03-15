Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Functional Food

I Thought All Protein Powders Tasted Gross—Until I Tried This Clean Option

Shifa Jiwani
Author:
Shifa Jiwani
March 15, 2024
Shifa Jiwani
By Shifa Jiwani
mbg Contributor
Shifa Jiwani is an ambitious and passionately curious young professional with a unique background in Healthcare, M&A, and lifecycle marketing. She is currently a Lifecycle Marketing Manager at mindbodygreen and also runs a lifestyle blog with an audience of 25K+ people across all social media platforms. She attended Emory University where she graduated from the Goizueta Business School with a BBA in Consulting and Marketing. She currently lives in New York city.
Shifa with whey protein
Image by Shifa Jiwani
March 15, 2024

I've been on an on-again-off-again journey with protein powder for years. I've bought a few different brands in the past but none of them have impressed me. I'm a picky eater and if something doesn't taste good, I'm not going to have it. And all the protein powders I've tried formed clumps when I added them to water and they had an off-putting, bitter flavor, so I swore off them for good—or so I thought.

I recently learned more about how eating enough protein every day can help with overall health and longevity, which inspired me to give protein powders one more chance. And I'm so glad I did—I finally found an option that makes meeting my daily protein needs easy and delicious.

Discovering grass fed whey protein isolate+

As I said, I'm a picky eater, and there are a limited number of protein sources that I can stomach. I eat chicken and have recently started incorporating salmon, but I don't do red meat or pork. On days when I'm not craving animal protein, I'll have beans and legumes. My limited palette can make meeting my daily protein goals a challenge.

In the weeks leading up to the grass-fed whey protein isolate+ launch, I started hearing my mindbodygreen coworkers talk about how tasty the new product was. Plus, it was formulated with 25 grams of high-quality, grass-fed protein with 2.5 grams of leucine—an amino acid that is essential for muscle protein synthesis.* I trust our team to make a clean, high-quality product, so I decided to give the vanilla flavor a try and see what happens.

I first tried the protein powder about a month ago. When I combined it with water to make a quick shake, I was surprised by the texture. There were zero clumps at the bottom of the glass, which made the experience of drinking it way more pleasant. The vanilla flavor added a touch of sweetness, but it wasn't overwhelming. I added the powder to my overnight oats next and didn't even really taste it in my breakfast the next morning. It just added a nice, subtle vanilla essence. Finally, a protein powder that I actually enjoyed eating!

I've experimented with adding grass-fed whey protein isolate+ to foods and drinks over the last few weeks. One of my favorites has to be putting it in my iced chai. I'll combine chai concentrate, almond milk, and whey in a glass and the result is a vanilla iced chai that tastes like dessert—but packs 25 grams of muscle-fueling protein per serving.*

The benefits go beyond taste

Since incorporating grass-fed whey protein isolate+ into my breakfast 2-3 days a week, I've felt much better in the mornings. Having that serving of complete protein after I wake up helps me start my day off and running.

As I get older, I'm becoming more aware of how different foods make my body feel. Certain ingredients weigh me down and make me feel low-energy. Cutting those out and replacing them with foods made from organic, whole ingredients has worked wonders for my mood. This protein powder—which is free of artificial flavors and sweeteners, flavoring chemicals, stevia, sugar alcohols, and dyes—is an important part of my journey towards a cleaner diet.

I want to be able to wake up early, go to the gym, have a productive day at work, and not be too exhausted to have a social life after 5 p.m. I'm grateful to have found a product that helps me keep up with an active lifestyle and start every day on a strong, energized note.

The takeaway

I'm a picky eater, and grass-fed whey protein isolate+ is the first protein powder I've tried with a taste and texture that I enjoy. I'm excited to keep working the product into my breakfast shakes, smoothies, and oats to start my day with the energizing protein that my muscles—and entire body—need to thrive.*

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

Superfood Spotlight: Pecans Are Having A Moment (Here's Why)
Paid Content | American Pecan Promotion Board

Superfood Spotlight: Pecans Are Having A Moment (Here's Why)

Ryan Brady

Not All Kombucha Is Brewed Equally... How To Tell If Yours Is The Real Deal
Paid Content | SYNERGY Raw Kombucha

Not All Kombucha Is Brewed Equally... How To Tell If Yours Is The Real Deal

Devon Barrow

How To Use Food To Recover From Autoimmunity: An MD's Top 4 Tips
Functional Food

How To Use Food To Recover From Autoimmunity: An MD's Top 4 Tips

Sara Szal Gottfried, M.D.

Skip The Hangover With This Zero Proof Pineapple Mocktail
Recipes

Skip The Hangover With This Zero Proof Pineapple Mocktail

Kimbal Musk

This Berry Packs An Anti-Inflammatory Punch (And It's Not A Blueberry)
Functional Food

This Berry Packs An Anti-Inflammatory Punch (And It's Not A Blueberry)

Sarah Garone, NDTR

This Shawarma-Inspired Salad Is Full Of Flavor (And Protein)
Recipes

This Shawarma-Inspired Salad Is Full Of Flavor (And Protein)

Sabrina Ghayour

Superfood Spotlight: Pecans Are Having A Moment (Here's Why)
Paid Content | American Pecan Promotion Board

Superfood Spotlight: Pecans Are Having A Moment (Here's Why)

Ryan Brady

Not All Kombucha Is Brewed Equally... How To Tell If Yours Is The Real Deal
Paid Content | SYNERGY Raw Kombucha

Not All Kombucha Is Brewed Equally... How To Tell If Yours Is The Real Deal

Devon Barrow

How To Use Food To Recover From Autoimmunity: An MD's Top 4 Tips
Functional Food

How To Use Food To Recover From Autoimmunity: An MD's Top 4 Tips

Sara Szal Gottfried, M.D.

Skip The Hangover With This Zero Proof Pineapple Mocktail
Recipes

Skip The Hangover With This Zero Proof Pineapple Mocktail

Kimbal Musk

This Berry Packs An Anti-Inflammatory Punch (And It's Not A Blueberry)
Functional Food

This Berry Packs An Anti-Inflammatory Punch (And It's Not A Blueberry)

Sarah Garone, NDTR

This Shawarma-Inspired Salad Is Full Of Flavor (And Protein)
Recipes

This Shawarma-Inspired Salad Is Full Of Flavor (And Protein)

Sabrina Ghayour

more Food
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

7 Health Benefits Of Quinoa: Protein Fiber & NutrientsFermentation: Types Health Benefits & 4 Foods To TryApple Cider Vinegar: Benefits The Mother Safety & Use10 Health Benefits Of Moringa Powder According To ScienceAnti-Inflammatory Diet: Foods And Tips To Reduce InflammationSea Vegetables: Benefits Varieties How To Eat & More
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.