You’ve heard it a million times, but it bears repeating: Your scalp is your skin, so it deserves to be treated as such. Like the rest of your skin, it’s vulnerable to sunburn (ever experienced a painful, itchy sunburned scalp?), inflammation, and photoaging. What’s more, the scalp is a common entry point for UV radiation to take hold: “The direct angle at which the sun hits the scalp seems to make it penetrate even deeper than on the rest of the body,” notes board-certified dermatologist Loretta Ciraldo, M.D., FAAD.

That UV exposure can even affect your hair growth overtime. Josh Rosebrook, former hair stylist and founder of Josh Rosebrook Skin and Hair Care, previously wrote for mbg, “Overexposure to the sun affects the protective barrier of natural oils we all have on our scalp by causing blood vessels to dilate and become inflamed. Sometimes this damage causes the synthesis of superoxide, a compound that may cause hair follicles to switch off growth and enter the shedding phase, which leads to hair loss.”

That’s not to say you should go coating your strands in sunblock. If you have a head of thick, dark hair, that serves as some protection in itself, Ciraldo notes. But “if you wear your hair with a part in the middle, if your hair is thinning, or you are bald—scalp sunblock is necessary,” notes board-certified dermatologist Jeanine Downie, M.D. Even those with grey roots or very blonde hair might fare well with some extra protection. And sure, a hat will keep you covered just fine, but for those uninterested in a chic sunhat, a scalp sunscreen is your best bet.