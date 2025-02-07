Like all oils, rosehip is great for locking in moisture. "Rosehip oil is great for [moisturizing] the hair, especially for the ends," Fitzsimons says. "The ends of the hair tend to dry out the fastest, so applying oil to this part of the hair can add instant hydration." (It's a dry oil, which means it will sink into the strands quickly.) Keeping the ends of the hair properly moisturized can prevent split ends and breakage, too.