This Supplement Is Like Melatonin — Without The Groggy Side Effects

This Supplement Is Like Melatonin — Without The Groggy Side Effects

Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer By Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Writer, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
Woman Sleeping in Bed

Image by LaylaBird / iStock

July 20, 2022 — 11:32 AM

We all need to get consistent quality sleep in order to feel our best, and sometimes, sleep supplements can help us achieve it. But all too often, the wrong sleep aid can leave you feeling groggy in the morning—or worse.

Enter: sleep support+, mbg's pioneering formula that's both non-hormonal and non-habit forming, and isn't associated with the side effects of other popular sleep aids like melatonin.

The unique blend combines magnesium bisglycinate, jujube, and PharmaGABA®—three potent ingredients that can help people fall asleep faster, stay asleep longer, and wake up energized.* But don't just take our word for it—here's what happy reviewers are saying about how sleep support+ helps them sleep through the night, side effect-free.

1. Finally...something that helps!

"I have had problems sleeping for years. So many sleep aids did not work for me or left me groggy in the morning. Finally found this product that relaxes my mind so I can drift off and sleep peacefully most of the night, thank you so much!!!"*

—Nancy P.

2. Great product

"I love sleep support! I did not like to take melatonin, it always made me feel foggy the next day. I take just one of the sleep support, alone with a nice relaxing bath and sleep great!"*

—Mona K.

3. This product really works well

"This product really works well. I go to sleep relatively fast and stay asleep for the entire night. No drowsy effects in the morning."*

—Daniel S.

4. Gentle sleep support

"After reading how bad many over the counter sleep aids were for your brain, I did some research and found this brand. While it doesn't 'knock you out' it does help in a more gentle way. I'm glad I found it and would recommend it to a friend."*

—Rev L.

5. Can’t sleep without these

"I used to take three melatonin every night and had crazy dreams. I found these on Instagram and have now introduced my family and friends to them. I take two before my bath every night and read for 10 minutes and quickly fall asleep and wake refreshed every morning. Finally sleeping 8 hours every night. They work!"*

—Tracy H.

6. Sleep support is very effective

"By taking it as directed, my sleep has improved to 6-7 hours. I awaken with no grogginess and feel energized form the restful sleep."*

—Karen C.

7. I like the product

"It seems to help me sleep more soundly with no side effects like melatonin."*

—Michael G.

The takeaway.

If you've tried other sleep supplements and found you're not a fan of the side effects, sleep support+ may be just what you're missing, offering everything you'd expect from a quality sleep aid—without any of the common drawbacks.

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
