Need A Quick Full-Body Move? Try A Reverse Lunge Twist (With A Towel)

When you do a reverse lunge and twist with proper form, this simple move targets the entire body.

The exercise challenges your legs and hips, strengthening the quads, hamstrings, hip flexors, and glutes. And the twist engages your core, particularly those obliques. It also strengthens your back muscles and spine and may even help with digestion.

Factor in the addition of the towel, which engages your shoulders, chest, and arms, and there's a good chance you could do this move alone and still feel it the next day. You can also incorporate it into any bodyweight workout, or even a yoga flow.

Anytime you need it, this reverse lunge twist is there for you—just grab a towel and get moving.