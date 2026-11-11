Researchers Uncovered A Surprising Reason Stress May Worsen Arthritis
We've all experienced the physical effects of stress. Maybe it's a tension headache after a long day, an upset stomach before a big presentation, or a restless night when there's too much on your mind.
But stress can affect much more than how we feel in the moment. Our nervous system and immune system are constantly communicating, which means what's happening psychologically can influence what's happening physically.
For people living with chronic inflammatory conditions, that connection can be particularly frustrating. Symptoms may improve for weeks or months, only to return during an especially stressful period.
Researchers have long suspected that stress plays a role in these flare-ups. Now, scientists are getting a clearer picture of what might actually be happening inside the body.
How stress triggers rheumatoid arthritis flares
In a new study1 published in Science Advances, researchers wanted to understand why stress can make rheumatoid arthritis symptoms worse, even when the condition has been under control.
Rheumatoid arthritis is an autoimmune condition that causes inflammation in the joints, leading to pain, swelling, and stiffness.
To investigate, researchers studied mice with arthritis that had gone into remission, meaning their symptoms had improved. They exposed the mice to stress and watched how their bodies responded, paying particular attention to changes in inflammation.
They also tested whether blocking certain stress-related signals could prevent the arthritis from flaring up again.
A surprising connection between stress, body fat & inflammation
The researchers found that stress set off a chain reaction in the body that eventually led to inflammation in the joints.
Here's what happened: Stress activated the body's fight-or-flight response, which then stimulated brown fat, a type of body fat that helps regulate temperature.
That brown fat released an inflammatory molecule called IL-6, which sent signals to cells in the joints. Those cells then attracted immune cells, triggering inflammation and causing the arthritis to flare up again.
Even more interesting, when researchers blocked part of this stress-response pathway, the arthritis flares became significantly less severe. In other words, they identified a possible biological explanation for why stressful periods can worsen arthritis symptoms.
Of course, these experiments were conducted in mice, so researchers still need to confirm whether the same process happens in humans. But the findings could eventually help scientists develop treatments that target stress-related inflammation more directly.
What this means for managing stress & chronic inflammation
If you've ever noticed that your body feels worse during stressful periods, this research offers another reason to take that connection seriously. Stress doesn't just affect your mood. It can influence nervous system activity, hormone signaling, and immune responses throughout the body.
And while we can't eliminate stress entirely, there are ways to help our bodies manage it. Here are a few habits worth prioritizing:
- Regular movement: Walking, swimming, yoga, and other forms of comfortable physical activity can help manage stress and support joint health.
- Consistent sleep: Poor sleep and stress can reinforce each other, so protecting your sleep routine is especially important.
- Mindfulness and relaxation: Breathing exercises, meditation, and other relaxation practices can help reduce perceived stress.
- Appropriate medical care: If you have rheumatoid arthritis, continue prescribed treatments and talk with your rheumatologist about recurring flares.
These approaches can support overall well-being, but the researchers didn't test whether stress-management techniques prevent arthritis flares.
The takeaway
We've known for a long time that stress can take a physical toll. Now, researchers are beginning to understand some of the biological processes that might explain why.
Although these findings are still early, they could eventually help scientists develop new treatments for stress-related arthritis flares. And while we can't avoid every stressful situation, we can pay more attention to how we recover from them.