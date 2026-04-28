But then I took a step back, and instead of letting the rest of the day follow suit, I made a conscious decision to try to shift my state. It made me think of the idea of a “bounce back rate,” a term I’ve heard in the past. It refers to the ability to “bounce back” after stressful or negative situations. Negative situations are inevitable, and so is stress. The goal with the bounce-back rate is to decrease the amount of time it takes you to return to your baseline. It doesn’t disregard stress or negative emotions. Rather, it allows you to fully experience those emotions and then actively return to your calm, neutral state. It’s a simple concept, but one that can make a meaningful difference in how your day unfolds.