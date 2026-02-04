High Cortisol Levels? You May Be Low In Magnesium
When you think about ways to manage stress, your mind may jump to coping mechanisms like meditation, breathing exercises, or going for a walk. But stress management actually starts at the cellular level. That’s where magnesium comes in.
Magnesium is an essential mineral that’s involved in over 300 chemical reactions in the body, many of which help regulate the body's response to stress.* As 45% of Americans are deficient in magnesium and nearly 60% of adults don’t reach the average dietary intake, lacking this mineral may be a key reason why de-stressing feels so hard.
Here’s what you need to know about magnesium and stress, and the best ways to increase your intake of this mineral.
Low magnesium is linked to higher cortisol levels
Cortisol isn’t inherently bad. It’s your body’s primary stress hormone, released by the adrenal glands as part of the HPA1 (hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal) axis. In short bursts, it helps you stay alert, regulate blood sugar, and respond to challenges.
The issue arises when cortisol stays elevated for too long.
Research has linked low magnesium status to increased stress sensitivity and higher circulating cortisol levels. You see, magnesium helps modulate activity in the HPA axis and (literally) helps calm down the nervous system. So when magnesium levels are low, the nervous system may become more reactive.*
This can show up as feeling tired but wired, struggling with sleep, experiencing muscle tension, or having a harder time bouncing back after a stressful event.
High cortisol levels further deplete magnesium
However, it’s not a one-way relationship. Yes, stress feels harder to manage when you’re low in magnesium. And high stress (psychological stress and physical stress like intense exercise or poor sleep) can deplete your magnesium stores. It’s a vicious cycle2 that leaves your nervous system stuck in a heightened state.
If you’re chronically stressed, sleeping poorly, or exercising regularly, your magnesium needs may actually be higher than average.
How to use magnesium to balance cortisol*
Now, magnesium works in subtle ways to help you feel calmer and less stressed.* Both increasing your magnesium intake from food (including pumpkin seeds, black beans, leafy greens, whole grains, and dark chocolate) and through supplements can help.
Specifically, clinical studies have found that magnesium supplements:
- May reduce subjective stress scores3
- Help lower cortisol levels, particularly in stressed individuals
- Magnesium may improve sleep quality,4 which helps restore a healthy daily cortisol rhythm (higher in the morning, lower at night)
That last point is especially important. Cortisol follows a natural circadian pattern (it peaks in the morning to help wake you up, and decreases in the evening to help you wind down).
When sleep is disrupted, that rhythm can flatten or spike at the wrong times. Because magnesium supports relaxation and sleep quality, it may indirectly help support cortisol balance over time.*
Finding the right magnesium supplement
So what magnesium supplement is best? For stress and sleep support, it's best to look for an option that features magnesium bisglycinate or magnesium malate (which are especially absorbable and gentle on the stomach).*
magnesium+ rest & recovery does just that. It combines 230 milligrams of magnesium with a clinically studied tart cherry extract to further promote sleep while enhancing exercise recovery and calming oxidative stress.*
Just mix it with water and sip an hour or two before bed to help your mind, muscles, and nervous system relax.*
The takeaway
Magnesium deserves the title, “the anti-stress mineral”. Getting enough magnesium on a daily basis is crucial to support a more balanced and resilient nervous system.*