It Take Your Brain This Long To Recover From Stress, New Study Finds
You just finished a stressful meeting, and your heart rate is finally slowing down. You take a deep breath, take a sip of water, and dive straight into the next task. Recovery complete, right?
Not quite. New research1 suggests that the real work of stress recovery doesn't happen in those first few minutes of calming down. It happens about an hour later, during what scientists are now calling a "resilience window." And how you spend that hour might matter more than you think.
What stress does to your brain
When you encounter a stressor, whether it's a difficult conversation, a looming deadline, or an unexpected crisis, your brain's salience network kicks into high gear. You can think of it as an internal alarm system that helps you detect threats, focus your attention, and respond quickly.
It's why you feel hyper-alert, on edge, or unable to think about anything else when you're stressed. Your brain is doing exactly what it's supposed to do: prioritizing survival over everything else.
But that heightened state isn't meant to last. And what happens when the system quiets down is where resilience is actually built.
The resilience window, explained
Researchers at University College London wanted to understand what happens in the brain not just during stress, but in the hours that follow. They used a combination of fMRI and EEG to track brain activity in 88 participants before, during, and after a stress-inducing task.
They found that the brain underwent a significant shift about 60 minutes after the stressor ended. The salience network (that threat-detection system) finally quieted down. And in its place, the default mode network became more active.
The default mode network is the brain's "resting state" system. It's involved in self-reflection, memory consolidation, and emotional processing. In other words, it's where your brain makes sense of what just happened and files it away in a healthy way.
This transition, from external vigilance to internal restoration, is the resilience window. It's when your brain shifts from reacting to recovering.
Why this matters for mental health
The researchers also looked at participants with symptoms of depression and found that their brains showed a weaker recovery during this window. The shift from salience network to default mode network was less pronounced.
This could help explain why some people bounce back from stress more easily than others. It's not just about how you respond in the moment. It's about what your brain does in the hour after.
The exciting news is that this window is targetable. If we know when the brain is primed for recovery, we can potentially support that process, whether it be through lifestyle habits, therapeutic interventions, or simply being more intentional about how we spend that post-stress hour.
How to support your brain during the resilience window
So what does this mean for your daily life? Here are a few science-backed ways to protect and support your brain's natural recovery process:
- Give yourself a buffer. After a stressful event, resist the urge to immediately jump into the next demanding task. Your brain needs time to transition out of threat-detection mode.
- Engage in low-demand activities. This is the time for a walk, a cup of tea, or some quiet time, not another high-stakes meeting or intense workout. The goal is to let your default network reboot without competition.
- Avoid high-stimulation inputs. Doom-scrolling, intense news, or emotionally charged content can keep your salience network activated longer than necessary. Give your brain a break from external demands.
- Consider gentle mindfulness or breathwork. Practices that encourage internal focus, like meditation or slow breathing, may support the shift to default mode network activity. Even a few minutes can help.
The takeaway
True stress resilience isn't about how quickly you calm down in the moment. It's about what happens in the hour after, when your brain shifts from reacting to restoring.
So the next time you finish a stressful task, consider protecting that post-stress window. Skip the immediate pivot to the next crisis. Give your brain the space it needs to do what it does best: recover, process, and build resilience for the next challenge.