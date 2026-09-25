This Common Stressor May Affect Your Brain Differently As You Age
You know those weeks when your to-do list never seems to end, sleep gets a little shakier, and even small things feel harder to brush off?
A stressful stretch usually passes, but when that feeling becomes the norm, it's natural to wonder what all that pressure is doing beyond your mood.
Researchers are increasingly studying how long-term stress relates to cognitive health as we age.
In a recent study, researchers found that the relationship between chronic stress and cognitive changes varied across some groups, while social support showed a more consistent association with cognitive health.
About the study
The researchers followed 3,873 adults ages 50 and older who were part of the Health and Aging Brain Study–Health Disparities (HABS-HD), a long-term study based in the Dallas/Fort Worth area.
The group included non-Hispanic White, non-Hispanic Black, and Hispanic adults, and none had dementia when the study began.
About every two years, participants took tests of memory, attention, language, and executive function (skills like planning and problem-solving). They also answered questions about chronic stress, including financial problems, health concerns, and caregiving responsibilities, as well as how much social support they felt they had.
Researchers then looked at whether those measures were linked to changes in cognitive performance over time, including differences across gender and racial/ethnic groups.
Chronic stress showed different patterns across groups
Across the entire group, higher chronic stress wasn't significantly linked to greater cognitive decline. But some differences emerged when researchers looked at specific groups.
Women who reported more chronic stress had greater declines in attention and language over time than men.
Among Hispanic participants, higher chronic stress was associated with greater memory decline compared with non-Hispanic White participants. Researchers did not find a significant connection between stress and memory decline among non-Hispanic Black participants.
Social support showed a more consistent pattern.
People who reported more support from friends, family, or other relationships had less decline in attention over time, regardless of gender or racial/ethnic group.
That doesn't mean social support prevents cognitive decline, but it does add to research linking meaningful connection with brain health.
Why might stress affect cognitive health differently
The study can't tell us exactly why these patterns appeared. Chronic stress repeatedly activates the body's stress-response systems, and keeping those systems switched on for long periods may affect processes involved in brain health.
Stress also doesn't happen in a vacuum.
Social circumstances, financial pressures, discrimination, relationships, and other parts of daily life can shape both how much stress someone experiences and how they respond to it.
For Hispanic adults, the researchers noted that discrimination and socioeconomic disadvantage may add to everyday stress. However, those factors weren't directly tested in this study, so they can't be considered established explanations for the findings.
Because this was an observational study, it can show associations but can't prove that chronic stress caused cognitive decline.
Stress and social support were self-reported rather than measured biologically, and participants generally reported low stress and high social support, which may limit how well the findings apply to people experiencing more severe or persistent stress.
Make stress relief & connection part of your routine
You don't need to eliminate stress to support your brain. Instead, build in regular opportunities to recover and stay connected.
- Move regularly: Take a daily walk or find another form of exercise you enjoy. Regular movement supports brain health and can help regulate the body's stress response.
- Create a decompression ritual: Give yourself a few minutes to transition out of work or other daily demands. Try breathwork, journaling, stretching, or simply sitting somewhere quiet.
- Protect your social connections: Schedule a call with a friend, make plans with family, or spend time with a community that makes you feel supported. In this study, higher social support was associated with less decline in attention across groups.
The takeaway
Chronic stress may affect cognitive health differently across groups, but social support showed a more consistent association with attention over time. Staying connected could be one simple way to support your brain as you age.