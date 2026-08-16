The Daily Brain Health Protocol A 71 Year Old Neurologist To Keep His Brain Sharp
I've interviewed a lot of brilliant people, but every once in a while, someone sits across from me and I think: whatever you're doing, I want to do that.
I recently had David Perlmutter, a 71-year-old celebrity doctor and neurologist, on the mindbodygreen podcast, and he is as sharp as anyone I've spoken with. After my conversation with him, I couldn't help but hope my brain is firing as well as his does at 71. When I asked him how he does it, he didn't start with an exercise routine, diet or sleep protocol.
Instead, he said the most important thing anyone can do for their brain isn't any of those things. It's deciding that you're the architect of your brain's destiny. "You don't wanna outsource that and lose agency," he told me. Once you accept that your daily choices are shaping your brain in real time, everything else follows.
Why lifestyle beats genetics
There's a lot of anxiety in the wellness world about the APOE4 gene, which is associated with increased Alzheimer's risk, but Perlmutter believes the gene matters far less than what you do every day.
He cited the recently published POINTER study1, which followed 2,111 people over the course of two years, many of whom were sedentary, metabolically compromised, and some carrying the APOE4 gene. One group of participants had an intensive lifestyle intervention, which included regular coaching for dietary changes, exercise, stress management, and social connection. The other group got general instructions and minimal follow-up.
The intervention group improved cognitively, including the APOE4 carriers who had every reason to expect decline. Even the group that only received information, without the intensive supervision, also improved, which Perlmutter considers "breathtaking."
"We can preserve cognitive function," he said, "and hardly anybody's heard about it."
93% of us have this problem
One thing Perlmutter said that I keep coming back to is that only 6.5% of American adults are metabolically healthy. That means roughly 93% of us have at least one significant metabolic issue, and most have more than one.
This isn't just about weight or energy. Metabolic dysfunction is the central driver of brain degeneration, according to Perlmutter. The brain has its own immune cells, and when your metabolism goes sideways, those cells shift from a protective state to a destructive one. They stop supporting the growth of new brain cells and start breaking things down instead.
To figure out where your metabolism stands, Perlmutter recommends measuring blood sugar, fasting insulin, blood pressure, and waist circumference (if you feel comfortable). These are similar numbers to what your doctor should be checking at your annual physical. The difference is understanding what they mean for your brain, not just your heart or your waistline. When it comes to metabolism and brain health, knowing which bloodwork to prioritize is a good place to start.
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Keep your diet simple & real
Perlmutter isn't dogmatic about specific dietary labels. What matters to him is keeping blood sugar low, eating colorfully, leaning into plant-based food, and getting the right types of fats.
He is most passionate about ultra-processed food, making clear that it is destructive for your brain. A 2025 study in the Journal of Prevention of Alzheimer's Disease2 followed 1,375 people for an average of 12.2 years and found that for every serving of ultra-processed food consumed per day, Alzheimer's risk increased by 13%. People eating 10 or more servings a day, which describes a lot of Americans, had roughly 2.7 times the risk.
This directly connect to the metabolic picture. Ultra-processed foods disrupt gut bacteria, which drives inflammation, which shifts the brain's immune cells toward their destructive state.
"The pharmacy in your muscles"
Perlmutter exercises every single day, no exceptions. His weekly routine includes about four days of aerobic work (running, stationary bike, elliptical), and four days of resistance training. He starts every morning with stretching and mobility work, specifically of his back and legs, since avoiding injury has to be part of your fitness strategy when you're 71.
Many people are shocked to learn how consistent Perlmutter is with his workout routine, but he says it is just something you have to prioritize. "It's not about finding the time to exercise," he told me. "It's about making the time."
His determination to maintain his exercise routine goes beyond cardiovascular health. When you work out, your muscles release chemicals that travel to the brain and actively support its immune cells, keeping them in their protective state. He described it as "a pharmacy in your muscles," sending a signal directly to your brain saying it's going to be taken care of.
Track your sleep
When it comes to sleep, Perlmutter's advice is simple and direct. Track it, take it seriously, and make adjustments as needed. He wears a tracker (he doesn't have a specific wearable preference), and treats sleep as a non-negotiable pillar of his protocol.
He emphasizes that the goal isn't just hours. It's quality. If your tracker is telling you something is off, that's information you can act on. Change your wind-down routine, your room temperature, your evening habits. The data is there to help you optimize your sleep, not just to observe and obsess over.
The biology of connection
Through research in the Blue Zones and elsewhere, we know for certain that people with strong social connections have lower rates of brain degeneration. But Perlmutter explained why in a way that made it click for me.
When you're socializing, laughing, spending time with people you love, your body releases oxytocin. Your brain's immune cells have oxytocin receptors, so enjoying time with others actively signals those cells to stay in their supportive, protective state. Loneliness does the opposite. It raises cortisol, reduces oxytocin, and nudges those immune cells toward their destructive configuration.
This means social connection isn't just good for your mood—it directly affects your brain's immune function. The POINTER study included socialization as one of its interventions, alongside diet, exercise, and stress management, for exactly this reason.
Start now, not later
When asked about the right time to think about brain health, Perlmutter summed up his thoughts in a quote from JFK:"The time to fix a roof is when the sun is shining." In other words, start taking care of your brain now to prevent memory loss and cognitive decline down the road.
He is directing this message specifically at people in their 30s and 40s, because that's when metabolic dysfunction typically begins. The brain changes that lead to Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative conditions begin decades before diagnosis. The lifestyle choices you make in your 30s and 40s are laying the foundation for what your brain looks like at 70.
The takeaway
Perlmutter closed our conversation with something James Cameron once said: hope is not a strategy. Waiting for a pharmaceutical fix — for a drug that will clear the protein, reverse the damage, and hand you back your cognition — is not a plan. The lifestyle research is clear, and it's been clear for a while. The ball, as Perlmutter put it, is on your side of the court.