The Roseto Effect: What This 1960s Immigrant Town Can Teach Us About Longevity
If you've ever watched The Godfather, or any of the movies that depict Italian American life in the mid-twentieth century, you can picture this cultural stereotype: barrel-chested men with big bellies, grandmothers stirring giant pots of pasta, chain-smoking, hard-drinking families where every gathering is loud, passionate, and overflowing with meat, cheese, and wine.
Now, of course, Hollywood gets plenty wrong about immigrant life. But some of those background details weren't so far off. Big families living together, or right next door to one another. Tight-knit communities built around trust, loyalty, and church. People who loved to eat, laugh, and share life together.
On the surface, none of this screams health and wellness. No one was downing protein shakes, competing in Hyrox, or doing weekly therapy sessions. And yet, the people in Roseto may have been healthier than we are today.
The medical mystery of Roseto, Pennsylvania
The real-life town of Roseto, Pennsylvania, was founded by Italian immigrants in the late 1800s. By the 1960s, most of the men worked long, grueling days in slate quarries. Families ate pasta, sausages, and fried food, smoked cigarettes, and drank plenty of wine. On paper, they should have been walking heart attack statistics.
But a local doctor noticed something strange: his patients from Roseto weren't having heart attacks. When he teamed up with researchers1, they discovered that the rate of heart disease in Roseto was half the national average for people over 65. And for men under 55? There were zero recorded deaths from heart attacks. None.
At first, scientists assumed there had to be something unique about the environment. They thought it might be the water supply, healthcare access, or geography. So they compared Roseto to two neighboring towns that shared all those same factors. Over seven years of data collection, Roseto continued to stand out. It was the only town with these dramatically low rates of heart disease.
What actually protected Roseto
What set Roseto apart wasn't biology, and it wasn't behavior. It was culture.
Researchers found that Roseto displayed what they called "high levels of social connection, close family ties, and cohesive community relationships." In other words, life in Roseto was built on belonging.
Multigenerational households were the norm. Neighbors cared for one another like extended family. Religion was central. There were endless community gatherings, church suppers, and an annual festival with parades, potlucks, and pasta as far as the eye could see.
A 2015 PBS documentary captured this beautifully. Elders who had lived through Roseto's golden years described what it felt like: the security of knowing you'd always be cared for, the joy of living in a town where laughter, trust, and loyalty were daily life.
When the magic disappeared
Starting in the late 1960s, Roseto began to change. Younger generations moved away from multigenerational homes, adopted more of the traditonal American nuclear family lifestyle, and gradually lost the protective shield of community.
By the 1970s and 80s, Roseto's heart disease rates were indistinguishable from everywhere else in America. When the social fabric unraveled, the health advantage disappeared.
The science backs this up
Modern research has validated what Roseto taught us decades ago. The American Heart Association considers social isolation and loneliness2 to be independent risk factors for coronary heart disease and stroke mortality.
One study found that people with poor social health were 42% more likely3 to develop cardiovascular disease and twice as likely to die from it. Another found that persistent social isolation was associated with 53% higher cardiovascular mortality4.
Social connections are now recognized as one of the six pillars of lifestyle medicine for cardiovascular health prevention, right alongside nutrition, exercise, sleep, stress management, and avoiding risky substances.
What this means for us today
Fast-forward to today: loneliness is a public health epidemic. An estimated 52 million Americans experience daily loneliness.
We live in a culture of unprecedented isolation, where social media promised connection but often left us more atomized than ever. And yet, research continues to affirm what Roseto taught us decades ago: strong relationships—family, friends, community—are fundamental to human health and longevity.
What allowed the people in Roseto to thrive, despite diets rich in sausage and pasta, was the profound buffer that community gave their stress response systems. That buffer protected their hearts. And when that buffer dissolved, their biology became just as vulnerable as everyone else's.
The lesson from Roseto is not to swap your broccoli for Chianti or load your plate with pasta and meatballs. It's that love, connection, and belonging are medicine. They lower stress, strengthen the heart, and quite literally add years to life.
The takeaway
We may never recreate Roseto in modern America, but we can learn from it. Because at the end of the day, living long isn't just about lifespan. It's about the joy and meaning of sharing life with others.