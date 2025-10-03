The Bloodwork Every Woman 40+ Should Prioritize, From An MD
Menopause is one of the most profound biological transitions a woman will experience, affecting nearly every system in the body. The symptoms, ranging from hot flashes and night sweats to brain fog, mood shifts, and disrupted sleep, are a powerful signal of what your body is going through.
At the same time, what’s happening beneath the surface in your bloodwork can reveal additional insights into how these changes may affect your long-term health.
On the mindbodygreen podcast, orthopedic surgeon and longevity expert Vonda Wright, M.D., explained that menopause isn’t just about reproductive hormones shifting; it’s a whole-body event that affects your heart, your metabolism, and even how your body handles blood sugar. And because of this, keeping a close eye on your labs can help you spot subtle changes before they turn into serious health issues.
So, what tests should you be asking your doctor about? Here’s a science-backed guide to the blood markers that matter most during and after menopause.
Why lipid panels should be at the top of your list
One of the most overlooked consequences of menopause is how estrogen loss impacts cardiovascular health. Estrogen plays a protective role in lipid metabolism, helping regulate cholesterol and keeping your arteries more flexible. When estrogen declines, that protection wanes, leaving women at greater risk for heart disease.
That’s why Wright stresses the importance of regularly running a lipid panel. This simple blood test measures total cholesterol, LDL (“bad” cholesterol), HDL (“good” cholesterol), and triglycerides. Shifts in these markers can help you and your provider understand if your cardiovascular risk is creeping up, and allow you to intervene with lifestyle strategies or treatments early.
Blood sugar markers every woman should monitor
Another hidden change that comes with menopause? Increased insulin resistance. Without estrogen’s influence, your body may become less efficient at processing glucose, which can contribute to weight gain, fatigue, and a higher risk for type 2 diabetes.
To stay ahead, Wright recommends asking your doctor about the following tests:
- Fasting glucose: Measures baseline blood sugar after an overnight fast.
- Fasting insulin: Gives insight into how much insulin your body needs to maintain normal blood sugar.
- Hemoglobin A1C: Provides an average of your blood sugar levels over the past 2–3 months.
- Glycated serum protein (GSP): Offers a shorter-term snapshot of blood sugar trends (roughly 2–3 weeks).
Together, these markers paint a comprehensive picture of your metabolic health. They can help you detect insulin resistance early, before it progresses to diabetes.
And if you want to take monitoring a step further, Wright is a fan of continuous glucose monitors (CGMs). Worn on the arm or abdomen, these small devices track blood sugar levels in real-time, helping you see exactly how your meals, workouts, and sleep affect your metabolism.
The takeaway
Menopause is a long-term shift that touches every system of your body. And while symptoms like night sweats and brain fog may grab your attention, your bloodwork often tells the deeper story of how your health is changing.
By prioritizing lipid panels, blood sugar markers, and even exploring CGM use, you can move through menopause with more clarity, confidence, and control. Instead of waiting for problems to appear, you’ll have the data you need to take proactive steps to protect your heart, your metabolism, and ultimately, your longevity.